Orlando Pirates have identified Stellenbosch FC midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi as a transfer target ahead of the new season

The 23-year-old featured in 28 games for Stellenbosch during the 2025/26 campaign after joining from Marumo Gallants

Negotiations between Pirates and Stellenbosch are still at an early stage as the Buccaneers push to bolster their squad

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Orlando Pirates are pursuing Stellenbosch FC central midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi as the Soweto giants continue to build their squad for the 2026/27 season, FARPost has reported.

The 23-year-old made a strong impression during the 2025/26 campaign, turning out in 28 matches across all competitions for the Cape Winelands club.

Mokobodi has been with Stellenbosch since August 2025, when he arrived from Betway Premiership side Marumo Gallants, where he had made 24 appearances the previous season.

Pirates in preliminary talks over Mokobodi

The Buccaneers are understood to be keen on landing Mokobodi ahead of a crowded schedule that includes the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Champions League.

However, discussions between the two clubs remain at a preliminary stage, with no agreement yet in place.

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Should a deal materialise, Mokobodi would enter a competitive pool of central midfielders at the club, including Thalente Mbatha, Makhehlene Makhaula, Masindi Nemtajela, Abdoulaye Mariko, and Sihle Nduli.

Pirates' busy transfer window

Pirates have already been active in the transfer market this window, adding Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, and Matome Mmolai to their ranks.

At the same time, the club has parted ways with a sizeable group of players, including Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi, Deivi Miguel Vieira, Thabiso Lebitso, Thabiso Sesane, Selaelo Rasebotja, Siyabonga Ndlozi, Gomolemo Khoto, Sonwabo Khumalo, Blessing Ngiba, Seth Green, and Melusi Buthelezi.

The recruitment drive comes as Pirates look to defend the momentum built during last season, when the club secured a domestic treble by claiming the Betway Premiership title, the MTN8 trophy, and the Carling Knockout Cup.

Source: Briefly News