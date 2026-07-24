Highlanders FC has been plunged into mourning after a devastating road accident claimed the lives of three senior club executives

The tragedy unfolded as the officials travelled home from the club's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture in Kariba

Zimbabwean police confirmed the fatal crash and appealed to the public not to share unverified information while investigations continue

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Three senior officials from one of Zimbabwe's biggest football clubs, Highlanders FC, were killed in a horrific road accident on the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on the night of Thursday, 23 July 2026.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, vice-chairman Sifiso Siziba and treasurer Nkani Khoza died alongside an unidentified woman after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed about 60 kilometres outside Bulawayo. The group was returning home after Highlanders' 1-0 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat to ZPC Kariba earlier that day.

How the fatal crash happened

According to preliminary information, the Ford Raptor carrying the four occupants struck a cow that had wandered onto the highway before veering into the path of an oncoming bus. The collision left the vehicle mangled, trapping some of the occupants inside.

One person was reportedly thrown from the vehicle during the impact before being struck by a Nissan travelling behind the Raptor.

When journalists arrived at the scene at about 9:40 pm, debris littered the highway, while the carcass of the cow lay near the wreckage. Firefighters from the Bulawayo Fire Brigade worked to recover the bodies as shocked motorists gathered nearby.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, recounted the horrific moments after the crash, saying the vehicle first struck a cow before colliding head-on with a bus. The impact caused the Ford Raptor to overturn, with one occupant thrown from the vehicle while others remained trapped inside. The bus driver was also injured.

Police confirm fatal crash

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident as emergency teams responded at the scene.

Nyathi said authorities were aware of the serious collision along the Bulawayo-Harare Highway, with some people trapped in the wreckage, and promised further details once investigations progressed.

Nyathi also urged the public, media and social media users not to circulate unverified information while police investigations continue.

Highlanders FC, popularly known as Bosso, are Zimbabwe's most successful and best-supported football club, with a passionate following that extends into neighbouring South Africa. The deaths of three members of the club's executive leadership have sent shockwaves through Zimbabwean football.

Source: Briefly News