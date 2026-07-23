At least seven people died in a multi-vehicle crash on the N4 between Ngodwana and Mbombela in the early hours of Thursday

Three occupants of one of the minibus taxis were burned beyond recognition, while four others died at the scene

A survivor from Mozambique described how the chain-reaction crash unfolded after a truck struck a detached trailer

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Horror crash between a taxi and a truck in Mpumalanga. Image:@SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA — At least seven people are dead following a devastating crash involving two minibus taxis and a truck on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga, between Ngodwana and Mbombela, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi confirmed that four people were killed at the scene. Three more victims, all occupants of one of the minibus taxis, were burned beyond recognition in the wreck.

How the N4 crash unfolded

According to initial accounts, the sequence of events began when one of the minibus taxis lost its trailer on the road. A truck then collided with the detached trailer, and a second taxi subsequently crashed into the truck, triggering a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Survivor Julia Chvinzi, from Maputo in Mozambique, was in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash. She described the moment the truck struck their trailer, causing the taxi to spin out of control.

See video here:

Authorities monitoring the situation

Mmusi said the department would continue to issue updates as further details became available, indicating that the full circumstances of the crash are still being established.

This is a developing story.

Youth day crash claims 8 lives

In similar news, youth day got off to a tragic start in Mpumalanga following a horrific crash which left eight people dead. The accident, which happened on the morning of Tuesday, 16 June 2026, occurred on the N4 toll road near Waterval Onder. While details are still unclear at this stage, it’s understood that a minibus taxi and a truck were involved. According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, one person was critically injured in the crash.

Tragic bus and taxi crash in Mpumalanga

Briefly News reported that a tragic early-morning crash between a minibus taxi and a bus resulted in numerous fatalities on the R39 on 21 May 2026 The taxi was carrying miners to work when it collided head-on with a bus travelling on the route between Standerton and Morgenzon. As rescue efforts continued, the death toll increased from 8 to 10. Nine were declared deceased at the scene, while a tenth passed away while on the way to the hospital. All the victims were from the minibus taxi.

Source: Briefly News