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Mpumalanga Accident Leaves Eight People Dead After Minibus Taxi and Truck Collide on N4 Toll Road
South Africa

Mpumalanga Accident Leaves Eight People Dead After Minibus Taxi and Truck Collide on N4 Toll Road

by  Byron Pillay
1 min read

MPUMALANGA – Youth Day got off to a tragic start in Mpumalanga following a horrific crash which left eight people dead.

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An accident in Mpumalanga left eight people dead
Eight people were tragically killed when a taxi and a truck collided in Mpumalanga. Image: @Am_Blujay
Source: Twitter

The accident, which happened on the morning of Tuesday, 16 June 2026, occurred on the N4 toll road near Waterval Onder. While details are still unclear at this stage, it’s understood that a minibus taxi and a truck were involved.

One person sustained critical injuries

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, one person was critically injured in the crash.

He also explained that the crash happened between Ngodwana and Waterval Onder, towards Waterval Boven.

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"The cause of the crash is unclear at this stage. An investigation is underway at the scene. More details will be communicated later," he said.

The crash has again sparked concerns about taxis and trucks on the country’s roads, and how they contribute to a huge number of fatal accidents.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

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