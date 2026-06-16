Mpumalanga Accident Leaves Eight People Dead After Minibus Taxi and Truck Collide on N4 Toll Road
MPUMALANGA – Youth Day got off to a tragic start in Mpumalanga following a horrific crash which left eight people dead.
The accident, which happened on the morning of Tuesday, 16 June 2026, occurred on the N4 toll road near Waterval Onder. While details are still unclear at this stage, it’s understood that a minibus taxi and a truck were involved.
One person sustained critical injuries
According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, one person was critically injured in the crash.
He also explained that the crash happened between Ngodwana and Waterval Onder, towards Waterval Boven.
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"The cause of the crash is unclear at this stage. An investigation is underway at the scene. More details will be communicated later," he said.
The crash has again sparked concerns about taxis and trucks on the country’s roads, and how they contribute to a huge number of fatal accidents.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za