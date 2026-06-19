Two people drowned in the Vaal River on 18 June 2026, after their vessel being used as a boat, capsized

20 people were on board a makeshift boat, and authorities are on a frantic search for the missing four

South Africans moved by the tragedy pointed fingers as details indicated the people were being transported between farms

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An accident in Vaal River claimed two lives and four remain missing. Image: TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

People lost their lives in the Vaal River on the evening of June, 2026, when their "boat" presumably overturned near the Three Rivers area in Vereeniging. The accident occurred at approximately 06:30 on 18 June, killing a 59-year-old and a 25-year-old man. SAPS reported that they were in a contraption being used as a boat. Controversy arose following details that the people were across the Vaal River from Vaallus Farm to Olierivier Farm.

As the official investigation by SAPS Douglas just started, a massive information vacuum opened up, leading to speculation. With few concrete details coming from authorities regarding why 20 people were crammed onto a dangerous, makeshift vessel at 6:30 AM, local conversation has turned sharply toward the farm owners. In the absence of a clear statement clarifying the boat's ownership or the employment status of the passengers, the narrative

2 Vaal River deaths spark questions

Heartbroken online users demanded accountability and pointed fingers at the owner for putting profit over worker safety. Others called for an end to the blame game, urging the public to focus on mourning and supporting the devastated families during a time of immense grief. Read the divided comments below:

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SAPS Authorities are searching for four missing people. Image: Lucian Pirvu / Pexels

Source: UGC

Daii Memza Klong Sha-sha said:

"Why didn't the farmer go through Douglas to the Olierivier? They want to save diesel. Hope they find you."

Tiny Soldat wrote:

"Where is the 4-wheeler transport, because he doesn't want to spend money on the people who work for him, let the owner go to jail because he doesn't have a license for such a thing to drive on the river."

Lemmie Van Staden disagreed:

"I worked on woterspan at the mine and also went over the river to work every day with a self-made boat, so let's not blame anyone because it was not something that was planned. All the best to the family. Let's first leave the finger-pointing. and pray that the other is found."

Alida du Preez agreed:

"In this time of deep mourning and shock in our Douglas community, our hearts are breaking for every single family affected by this tragedy. Let's please refrain from judgment and finger-pointing. For the farmer, the loss is just as terribly great a grief as it is for every other family; they are all part of the same farm family."

Other Briefly News stories about accidents

A child lost her life in a freak accident on Mother's Day, and the tragedy left many South Africans heartbroken.

Another little girl lost her life following an accident that happened with a firearm during a religious ceremony that went completely wrong

Five family members died at the same time after they were involved in a car accident shortly after laying a loved one to rest.

Source: Briefly News