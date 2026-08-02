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"Quick Learner": South African Grandmother's 1st Driving Experience Wows Mzansi
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"Quick Learner": South African Grandmother's 1st Driving Experience Wows Mzansi

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A South African woman nearing her 70th birthday took the wheel for the first time in a video posted by TikToker Mcbethu
  • The clip, filmed from the passenger seat, captured the elderly woman's candid and joyful first attempt at driving
  • South Africans flooded the comments with messages of admiration, saying it was never too late to learn something new

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A South African grandmother is proving that age is truly just a number. TikToker Mcbethu shared a video on 31 July 2026 of his mother taking the wheel for the very first time, and the clip has since warmed hearts across the country. The elderly woman, who turns 70 next year, can be heard exclaiming with excitement and nerves as she navigates the car. The whole clip has the feel of a treasured home video, warm, unpolished, and completely genuine.

Elderly woman learns to drive
An elderly woman learned to drive in a TikTok video. Image: @mcbethu
Source: TikTok

The video by @mcbethu resonated deeply with South Africans who recognised the courage it takes to step outside your comfort zone, especially later in life. What made the moment even more special was seeing a nearly 70-year-old woman tackle something entirely new with such spirit. Viewers were quick to point out that she even managed the gears confidently, shifting into first without hesitation. Many shared their own stories of older family members who had done something similar. Watch the elderly woman behind the wheel for the first time:

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Mzansi elderly driver

The comments section filled up quickly with encouragement and praise:

@Shirley Shongwe asked:

"How old is she?"

@Mc Bethu replied:

"Turning 70 next year 🥳"

@Lee_Ratu2 wrote:

"Oh it can never be late to do anything. My mom got her driver's license on her 60th birthday 2020 🤍❤️🤌🏾"

@Sunflower 🌻 said:

"The way my mom is so scared. I'm gonna show her this video 🙌🏾"

@Matsela_ivy commented:

"This mother can do it. Let's give her a round of applause 😍"

@Akanyang Aks noted:

"Aaahhh she is a quick learner the way she put it to gear one very impressive ❤️❤️"

@African Lady added:

"You are so blessed mntanam🥰. Parents should be treated as parents shame. Thank you"

@Lwandiswa Duma5 shared:

"Keep pushing, I am also trying, let us move forward mama ♥️"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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