A South African woman nearing her 70th birthday took the wheel for the first time in a video posted by TikToker Mcbethu

The clip, filmed from the passenger seat, captured the elderly woman's candid and joyful first attempt at driving

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of admiration, saying it was never too late to learn something new

A South African grandmother is proving that age is truly just a number. TikToker Mcbethu shared a video on 31 July 2026 of his mother taking the wheel for the very first time, and the clip has since warmed hearts across the country. The elderly woman, who turns 70 next year, can be heard exclaiming with excitement and nerves as she navigates the car. The whole clip has the feel of a treasured home video, warm, unpolished, and completely genuine.

An elderly woman learned to drive in a TikTok video. Image: @mcbethu

Source: TikTok

The video by @mcbethu resonated deeply with South Africans who recognised the courage it takes to step outside your comfort zone, especially later in life. What made the moment even more special was seeing a nearly 70-year-old woman tackle something entirely new with such spirit. Viewers were quick to point out that she even managed the gears confidently, shifting into first without hesitation. Many shared their own stories of older family members who had done something similar. Watch the elderly woman behind the wheel for the first time:

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Mzansi elderly driver

The comments section filled up quickly with encouragement and praise:

@Shirley Shongwe asked:

"How old is she?"

@Mc Bethu replied:

"Turning 70 next year 🥳"

@Lee_Ratu2 wrote:

"Oh it can never be late to do anything. My mom got her driver's license on her 60th birthday 2020 🤍❤️🤌🏾"

@Sunflower 🌻 said:

"The way my mom is so scared. I'm gonna show her this video 🙌🏾"

@Matsela_ivy commented:

"This mother can do it. Let's give her a round of applause 😍"

@Akanyang Aks noted:

"Aaahhh she is a quick learner the way she put it to gear one very impressive ❤️❤️"

@African Lady added:

"You are so blessed mntanam🥰. Parents should be treated as parents shame. Thank you"

@Lwandiswa Duma5 shared:

"Keep pushing, I am also trying, let us move forward mama ♥️"

Other Briefly News stories about older people

A young South African woman named Dikano Letsapa captured the emotional moment of surprising her parents with an Audi A4 during a car-shopping trip and shared it on TikTok.

The rescue of an elderly stroke survivor and her son, who were discovered living in a makeshift camp behind a church’s electrical substation in KwaZulu-Natal, moved Mzansi.

A viral TikTok video that revealed a South African grandmother's hidden savings of R893.47 in her Capitec account, showcasing the unexpected financial surprises some families might hold.

Source: Briefly News