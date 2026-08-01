A suspected IT specialist was arrested in Parys, Free State, after a joint intelligence-led operation uncovered a multi-million-rand vehicle licensing cartel

Officers found active NaTIS sessions, stolen login credentials and provincial vehicle records at the suspect's private home

The bust follows a three-year multi-agency investigation, with further arrests of officials and fleet operators expected

A man getting arrested by SAPS. Images: EMMANUEL CROSET / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — A man believed to be an IT specialist has been arrested in Parys, Free State, in connection with a sophisticated vehicle licensing cartel that allegedly defrauded the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) across multiple provinces.

The arrest, made in late July 2026, came after a three-year intelligence-led investigation conducted jointly by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) National Anti-Corruption Unit, SAPS Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, and specialised cybercrime units.

When officers searched the suspect's private residence, they found active NaTIS login sessions, stolen credentials belonging to transport officials, and provincial vehicle records, pointing to an operation run from within a domestic setting.

How the syndicate operated

According to the report, the cartel is alleged to have deliberately targeted Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) that lacked biometric verification, exploiting gaps in system controls to issue unauthorised vehicle licence renewals. Stolen login credentials were sourced from both current and former transport department employees across several provinces and transferred using flash drives.

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Beyond licence renewals, the network also obtained access to private vehicle testing stations. This allowed syndicate members to falsely certify uninspected vehicles as roadworthy, feeding fraudulent documentation into the system without physical inspections ever taking place.

Public transport and freight operators are among those believed to have used these services, paying for official registration on only a portion of their fleets while running duplicate or illegal licence discs on the remainder.

Black market prices and RTMC's response

Fraudulent driver's licence cards generated through the network were reportedly sold on the black market for between R3,500 and R14,000, with pricing varying according to the level of official involvement in producing each document.

Authorities have indicated that further arrests are expected, targeting implicated transport officials and commercial fleet operators linked to the cartel.

In response to the systemic vulnerabilities the syndicate exploited, the RTMC is accelerating the rollout of biometric access controls at testing centres nationwide. The corporation is also expanding digital self-service options, including online eNaTIS licence renewals, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on human gatekeepers susceptible to corruption.

SAPS raiding a vehicle. Images: MARCO LONGARI / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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