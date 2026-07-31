A 58-year-old Free State man placed a newspaper advertisement seeking a bride between the ages of 16 and 25

Child protection advocates warned the ad could expose young girls and vulnerable women to exploitation and manipulation

South Africans online raised serious concerns about the age gap and the power imbalance the arrangement would create

Child protective services weighs in on 58-year-olds bride ad. Image: @Image Source

Source: Getty Images

A newspaper advertisement placed by a 58-year-old Free State man looking for a young bride has drawn fierce criticism from child protection advocates and the public. The man, whom Briefly News previously reported on, had made headlines after offering R5 million and R100,000 in lobola to find a young biblical bride, and specified that he was seeking a woman aged between 16 and 25.

The backlash around the incident was shared by eNCAnews on Facebook on 30 July 2026. Critics and Child protective services pointed to the significant age difference between the man and the youngest women he was targeting, with some noting that a 16-year-old girl would be young enough to be his granddaughter. The post said:

"A newspaper advertisement by a 58-year-old Free State man seeking a bride aged between 16 and 25 has sparked widespread backlash, with child protection advocates warning that it could expose vulnerable young women and girls to exploitation."

South Africa's child protection system under pressure

Research shows South Africa's child protection services remain in crisis, with high levels of child maltreatment and neglect placing immense pressure on the system. A review found statutory interventions dominate service delivery, while family preservation programmes remain underfunded and under-resourced, prompting calls for better funding models and stronger support from stakeholders.

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View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the controversial ad

South Africans on the page had a lot to say about the advertisement:

@Kennedy Tawanda wrote:

"He should've said 18-25 then be free from child protection agencies"

@Simphiwe MaZwide Nxumalo commented:

"Akasathi 30 to 40 maybe he is stagnated or fixated in a certain age" ("Why not say 30 to 40, maybe he is stuck or fixated on a certain age")

@Deacon George added:

"A 58-year-old man publicly advertising for a bride between the ages of 16 and 25 is deeply disturbing."

@Ntloniphó Kalako wrote:

"Please share the ethnic group he belongs to i wana see something"

More Briefly News stories on child protection

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A late learner had South Africans in stitches after confidently using Afrikaans over the school intercom to persuade teachers to open the gate, impressing many with his unexpected language skills.

A Pretoria community rallied around a neglected toddler after it emerged that her clothes had allegedly been sold for drugs, with donations pouring in to help give the little girl a fresh start in a safe home.

Source: Briefly News