KidsCare and the Heart of Stella Foundation launched an urgent intervention for a two-year-old Pretoria girl, known as Little M, after she was rescued from a home plagued by severe substance abuse

The public appeal generated a nationwide wave of donations, including clothing, food, toiletries, blankets, and financial contributions for the child and her foster family

Heart of Stella Foundation's Callyn Bower personally delivered the donated goods to Little M as she begins settling into her new foster home ahead of her third birthday in August

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Heart of Stella Foundation's Callyn Bower thanked Pretoria residents for their assistance. Images: KidsCare

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA — A two-year-old toddler known only as "Little M" has begun a new chapter in foster care after a nationwide community response and the swift intervention of two Gauteng-based child welfare organisations helped rescue her from a deeply neglectful environment.

KidsCare, founded by Chanel Long, and the Heart of Stella Foundation, managed by Callyn Bower, launched an emergency appeal after the child was removed from a home described as engulfed in severe domestic substance abuse. According to IOL, Little M's clothing and personal belongings had been sold to fund drugs, prompting the organisations to act urgently before her third birthday in August.

The joint appeal drew an extraordinary public response, generating donations of clothing, food, toiletries, blankets, and financial contributions from across South Africa. Monetary funds collected are restricted exclusively to the child's future medical expenses and long-term care, while her identity continues to be protected for legal and safety reasons.

Community rallies behind Little M

On 8 July 2026, KidsCare confirmed on Facebook that Bower had personally set out to deliver the donated goods to Little M. The organisations chose to send only Bower for the handover, explaining that a large group visit could overwhelm the child as she adjusts to life with her foster family.

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"Right now, what she needs most is time, stability and the opportunity to bond with her foster family," the joint statement read, adding that both organisations would continue to support Little M and her carers throughout the process.

The Heart of Stella Foundation and KidsCare, which regularly collaborate with child protection networks such as Unchain Our Children to manage emergency removals across Gauteng, described the outpouring of generosity as among the most remarkable they had ever witnessed.

Long-term care and medical assessments planned

The intervention is not a once-off effort. The Heart of Stella Foundation confirmed that Little M's case will be managed on a long-term basis, with comprehensive medical and therapeutic assessments scheduled to evaluate her developmental and healthcare needs.

KidsCare credited every person who donated, shared the appeal, or offered words of encouragement, noting that the collective effort meant Little M was entering her new home knowing she was "loved by an entire community."

Read the original KidsCare update on Facebook:

Cape Town woman donates to waiter

Briefly News also reported on Michelle Toms, a Cape Town woman whose act of kindness inspired a community to support a waiter named Joel and his dream of building a preschool in Khayelitsha. Donations flooded in from across South Africa, illustrating the profound impact of compassion and the power of collective generosity in transforming lives.

Source: Briefly News