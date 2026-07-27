Chevaan Abrahams, a 21-year-old Shell attendant in Kuils River, Cape Town, delivered a stranger's baby on the garage forecourt during his night shift in May

The parents named their newborn son Jordan Chevaan Bantam in honour of the young hero who stepped up without any medical training

South Africans rallied behind Abrahams after learning he had always dreamed of becoming a paramedic

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Kuils River petrol attendant who delivered a baby. Images: @Frontline News

Source: Facebook

Chevaan Abrahams became a household name in Cape Town after an extraordinary act of calm under pressure. The 21-year-old Shell petrol attendant from Kuils River helped deliver a baby on the garage forecourt during his night shift in May 2025, and now he has another milestone on the horizon — he is expecting his own child.

How a night shift changed everything

The story began when a heavily pregnant woman arrived at the service station in active labour, having walked from a nearby farm with her partner. An ambulance was called, but the delivery could not wait. With the baby already crowning, Abrahams stepped in. Guided by a phone call and driven by instinct, he delivered a healthy baby boy right there on the forecourt.

When paramedics arrived, they praised his composure and the quality of care he had shown. The grateful parents chose to honour him in the most personal way possible, naming their son Jordan Chevaan Bantam.

From the forecourt to a paramedic classroom

After the story spread online, a detail emerged that made it even more remarkable. Abrahams revealed he had long wanted to work in emergency medical services.

"Do you know what the funniest thing of all is? I have always wanted to be a paramedic," he said.

South Africans moved quickly to make that dream a reality. A crowdfunding campaign titled "Help Chevaan Become a Paramedic" was launched with a goal of R50,000. Donors exceeded that target, raising over R81,000 to fund his training and tertiary studies. Abrahams said he plans to use the support to move step by step from the fuel pump to a fully qualified career in emergency care.

Now, as he prepares for that new chapter, he is also getting ready to become a father himself, bringing his story full circle in a way few could have imagined.

Mzansi backs the hero attendant

South Africans in the comments on the Facebook page had a lot to say about the young man's journey:

@Henry Xaba wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Mava Mava asked:

"Hasn't thought of taking up nursing?"

@Lebo Lekwadi said:

"You're a man, bro."

@Didi Thups added:

"I respect this uncle."

See the Facebook clip below:

More on SA petrol attendants

Briefly News recently reported on a Pretoria petrol attendant who opened up about living with R100,000 in debt, revealing he sometimes goes without food while working to rebuild his finances.

A petrol attendant rescued a stranded Serval kitten left exposed after a veld fire destroyed its habitat, with the animal now receiving specialist care.

A Johannesburg convenience store worker's night shift vlog moved Mzansi, with viewers praising his work ethic and dedication after watching his daily commute and routine.

Source: Briefly News