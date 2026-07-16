A Johannesburg convenience store worker shared a vlog of his daily routine, from getting dressed at home to stocking shelves at a service station

The video showed him walking a dirt path, boarding a minibus taxi, and commuting through city traffic before starting his shift

Viewers praised the attendant's work ethic and dedication to his job, calling him a role model

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A young man working at a local filling station shared a glimpse of his duty during the night shift. Image: anamfobo_27

Source: Instagram

A local petrol station worker captured the hearts of South Africans after posting a video of his everyday work routine on Instagram on 14 July 2026. Instagram user @anamfobo_27 shared the clip, which follows him from the moment he pulls on his uniform at home to his arrival at a service station somewhere along Rivonia Road.

Reporting for a night shift duty

Getting to work is no small feat. The journey involves walking along a dirt path, boarding a minibus taxi, and pushing through the hustle of city traffic before he even sets foot inside the store. Once at work, he greets his colleagues and gets stuck into his shift. His tasks include hauling heavy crates out of cold storage and carefully restocking the refrigerated shelves with fresh food items. His caption was simple but telling: "Some days start slow, but they end with a reminder of why I keep going. 🤍❤️."

Watch his commute and shift vlog on the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi praises the worker's dedication

For many South Africans, the video was a reminder of the quiet determination it takes to show up every single day, no matter how far the commute or how heavy the load. They flooded the comments section to show their support:

User @_simaa_na said:

"More wins man."

User @ketlehomereko added:

"Role model🔥."

User @leadokuhle wrote: "Big up Rivonia Road."

User @the_real_tinno asked:

"Hey man, how did you apply for this job 😅?"

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Source: Briefly News