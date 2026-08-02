SA content creator Christo Thurston posted a TikTok clip that left viewers in stitches with his multilingual commentary

Thurston seamlessly switched between Sepedi, Sesotho, English, and isiZulu slang throughout the video

Viewers praised both his sense of humour and his impressive command of South African languages

A viral video praising Justice Madlanga captured national attention by blending Tsotsitaal with multiple indigenous languages. Image: @christothurston

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator left TikTok users in fits of laughter after posting a video that turned the Madlanga Commission into unexpected comedy gold. Christo Thurston, known on TikTok as @christothurston, uploaded the clip on 31 July 2026, humorously praising the commission's work while effortlessly switching between Sepedi, Sesotho, English, and isiZulu slang. The video quickly caught fire, with viewers charmed by both his wit and his remarkable ability to hop between South African languages without missing a beat.

Christo's multilingual take on the commission

Rather than delivering a dry commentary, Thurston leaned into humour to make his point. He praised the Madlanga Commission for the thoroughness of its work, suggesting that once a person finds themselves on its radar, there is very little room to manoeuvre. His ability to weave multiple languages into a single, flowing commentary added an extra layer of relatability for South African viewers from different backgrounds.

Watch Christo's viral clip that has Mzansi talking in the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi reacts to Christo's commission commentary

The clip resonated deeply, with many viewers noting that it reflected a uniquely South African experience — the ability to shift between languages mid-sentence, known locally as code-switching, is a skill many South Africans take pride in.

User @Bongani Mchunu 🇿🇦 said:

"Once they invite you, it's game over 🤣."

User @Sipho Zimu wrote:

"They should not have touched 121 dockets which belonged to General Mkhwanazi in KZN."

User @Siya_D90 added:

"No one is safe; if you appear there, it's one way or the other."

User @magzen commented:

"Ga se papadi [This is not a game], hey go thata [it's tough], files out in the open, thanks to Mkhwanazi 😂."

User @kidoT warned: "If they call you, leave the country immediately without a trace 😭."

User @Chosen said:

"It's good to be multilingual 🥰."

3 Briefly News Madlanga-related articles

South Africans flooded social media with glowing praise for Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, declaring that standard English words failed to capture his brilliance and distinguished legal service.

A young boy was filmed asking to be brought closer to the television so he could pray for National Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News