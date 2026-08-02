"This is Crazy Crazy": Man Receives Beer Gift with New Car in TikTok Video, South Africa Divided
- A car salesperson in Johannesburg filmed a customer delivery at the dealership's lot on 31 July 2026
- The customer told Michaela the experience was "hundred percent marvelous" after buying a car via TikTok
- •South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about the unusual gift that came with the car
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A South African car dealership handed a customer a six-pack of beer as a gift when he collected his new vehicle, and the internet had a lot to say about it. Michaela, a car salesperson, filmed the moment on 31 July 2026 at the dealership's outdoor lot. The clip, posted on TikTok, showed a white ribbon-adorned car on display behind gold stanchions and red rope. The setup had all the hallmarks of a customer reveal, complete with a celebratory atmosphere.
What caught people off guard was the gift. Along with the keys to his new car, the customer walked away with a six-pack of Castle Lite. When Michaela asked him how the experience went, he did not hesitate. "To be honest, it was a hundred percent marvelous. I'm very impressed with the sales," he said. The six-pack detail sent South Africans in the comments into a spin, with many raising eyebrows over the combination of alcohol and a fresh set of car keys. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking:
Mzansi laughs at beer-with-a-car deal
South Africans in the comments on @sellinggreatcars TikTok were not holding back:
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@umshayi we number said:
"So if I buy 2 cars do I get 12 pack?"
@siphosithole750 joked:
"Arrested before getting home."
@Sabelo Mthembu asked:
"Are you promoting drinking and driving?"
@Sizwenqubeko wrote:
"If I buy Golf 7 you'll also give me Castle Lite??"
@PhilBlack said:
"He is not impressed with the service, he is impressed with that six cans."
@Motlokwa shared:
"This is crazy crazy. We have a drunk-and-driving problem in SA."
@RERO 8691 declared:
"We are coming to buy from you."
@PabloTelo wrote:
"Oh I see what's happening, he will buy another one tomorrow."
Other Briefly News stories about car purchases
- South Africa's beloved bodybuilder, The Punisher, surprised his wife with a brand-new Toyota after she changed her mind about a Mazda he initially bought for her.
- The heartwarming moment when a South African woman celebrated her new car with a petrol attendant, capturing genuine laughter and joy in a viral Instagram video.
- A South African woman, Asiphe's excitement over purchasing a new car but quickly turned to despair after being involved in a devastating accident.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za