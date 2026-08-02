A car salesperson in Johannesburg filmed a customer delivery at the dealership's lot on 31 July 2026

The customer told Michaela the experience was "hundred percent marvelous" after buying a car via TikTok

•South Africans flooded the comments with jokes about the unusual gift that came with the car

A South African car dealership handed a customer a six-pack of beer as a gift when he collected his new vehicle, and the internet had a lot to say about it. Michaela, a car salesperson, filmed the moment on 31 July 2026 at the dealership's outdoor lot. The clip, posted on TikTok, showed a white ribbon-adorned car on display behind gold stanchions and red rope. The setup had all the hallmarks of a customer reveal, complete with a celebratory atmosphere.

A man's gift after purchasing a car stuns South Africans. Image: @sellinggreatcars

Source: UGC

What caught people off guard was the gift. Along with the keys to his new car, the customer walked away with a six-pack of Castle Lite. When Michaela asked him how the experience went, he did not hesitate. "To be honest, it was a hundred percent marvelous. I'm very impressed with the sales," he said. The six-pack detail sent South Africans in the comments into a spin, with many raising eyebrows over the combination of alcohol and a fresh set of car keys. Watch the video that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi laughs at beer-with-a-car deal

South Africans in the comments on @sellinggreatcars TikTok were not holding back:

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@umshayi we number said:

"So if I buy 2 cars do I get 12 pack?"

@siphosithole750 joked:

"Arrested before getting home."

@Sabelo Mthembu asked:

"Are you promoting drinking and driving?"

@Sizwenqubeko wrote:

"If I buy Golf 7 you'll also give me Castle Lite??"

@PhilBlack said:

"He is not impressed with the service, he is impressed with that six cans."

@Motlokwa shared:

"This is crazy crazy. We have a drunk-and-driving problem in SA."

@RERO 8691 declared:

"We are coming to buy from you."

@PabloTelo wrote:

"Oh I see what's happening, he will buy another one tomorrow."

Other Briefly News stories about car purchases

South Africa's beloved bodybuilder, The Punisher, surprised his wife with a brand-new Toyota after she changed her mind about a Mazda he initially bought for her.

The heartwarming moment when a South African woman celebrated her new car with a petrol attendant, capturing genuine laughter and joy in a viral Instagram video.

A South African woman, Asiphe's excitement over purchasing a new car but quickly turned to despair after being involved in a devastating accident.

Source: Briefly News