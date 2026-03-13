“Some Women Are Lucky”: Mzansi Reacts After 'The Punisher' Dropped a Car Surprise on His Wife
- The Punisher walked into WeBuyCars and drove out with a Toyota for his wife after she changed her mind about the Mazda he had already bought her
- His wife is still at driving school and has not yet earned her licence, which is exactly why a BMW was never going to be part of this conversation
- WeBuyCars, where the Toyota was sourced, sells around 15,000 vehicles a month and has become the go-to car marketplace for millions of South Africans
He bought her a car. She changed her mind. So he went to WeBuyCars and bought her another one. That is the kind of husband South Africa’s favourite bodybuilder, The Punisher, appears to be.
The Limpopo-based TikTok personality and bodybuilder posted a video to his TikTok account on 10 March 2026. In it, he showed off a Toyota that he had just purchased for his wife. He did it after she had fallen out of love with the Mazda he had already bought her.
His wife does not yet have a driver’s licence and is still attending driving school. That reason ruled out anything flashier. A BMW, he said, was simply not on the table under those circumstances.
Big man, bigger heart
The Punisher built his following on TikTok through his extraordinary physique and a surprisingly warm personality that fans across Mzansi have come to love. His account regularly features couple content and everyday realness. He has appeared on multiple podcasts where he spoke about bodybuilding and navigating negativity in the public eye.
He even drew attention when rapper Shebeshxt came for him online in 2024, and The Punisher responded with calmness that impressed many.
Mzansi is impressed with the gift
Briefly News compiled a series of comments from South Africans who clearly were impressed with the surprise.
@Purple flower lee 🌸💜 commented:
"Some women are lucky. Congratulations to Choko.”
@Lioness🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:8
“I love how you love Chokochoko. She is truly blessed.”
@Tsholie Sets noted:
“You were raised by a good woman. 🙏 Kudos to your mom 💐 and the love you have for your wife 🔥🥰. May God bless you.”
@Puseletso Khomonngoe wrote:
“I feel like crying.😢 The punisher is such a blessing to his wife.🥰 The woman who raised you must be so proud of you. May God bless your family.”
@💙BlueGuy♟️ChessFX📉📈📊 said:
"The Punisher has a beautiful heart. That is why God kept him blissful all the time. 🙏🏾 He's a pure soul who's minding his own business."
Mzansi loves to buy cars for loved ones
- Briefly News previously reported that In a moment that has melted hearts online, a woman took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she surprised her mom with a new car.
- A South African mother went viral after sharing a playful moment with her 11-year-old son involving a brand-new red car.
- South African amapiano singer Young Stunna shocked social media users when he surprised his mom with a new whip.
