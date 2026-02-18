Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

A Woman Surprises Her Mom With A Car Bought From Her Dropshipping Earnings
by  Katleho Mositoane
3 min read
  • In a moment that has melted hearts online, a woman took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she surprised her mom with a new car
  • The woman shared how she came to acquire this great feat, opening up that she had used the earnings from her dropshipping business
  • Netizens were impressed by this gesture and praised the woman's tenacity in saving the money, as others congratulated her mom on her new wheels

A woman surprises her mom with a new car
A woman took her mother to a dealership to surprise her with a new car. Image: @marketingwithtjbanks
Source: Instagram

In a touching display of gratitude, a woman documented her emotional surprise for her mother through a heartfelt video on Instagram, showing the moment she gifted her with a new car.

Posted on the 17th of February, the video shows the woman and her mother riding in what appears to be an Uber, heading to the dealership where the purchase had already been completed, with the car merely awaiting collection.

The woman has credited her dropshipping business earnings as what made it possible to pull off this surprise for her mother.

Her Instagram page reveals that she has amassed great success in her chosen business of dropshipping.

In part, she captioned her post:

"Come with me to officially surprise my mom with a new car funded entirely through my dropshipping sales 🚗🥹💸."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's surprise

The video garnered significant attention on social media, with many netizens praising the woman's perseverance in saving money for the purchase.

Instagram user, @Mdhluli.Thobile, gave glory to God, stating:

"God is good."

Another Instagram user, @trusttaylor, commended the gesture, adding:

"Yes, ma’am. This is the whole point!🥹 Congratulations."

Another user, @Jane.lee, asked:

"Do you have any tips on sticking to goals because, wow, I struggle?"

Another one, @nondoo_nza, gushed and admitted:

"Ah! This is so motivating 🔥😍."

@Alexis.Blue added:

"You are so blessed for doing this. Your mom is so blessed too."

@Willecia.Mendez complimented the vehicle, stating:

"Beautiful car indeed! It's befitting of your beautiful mom, too 🥰."

@Coco.Stylez added:

"Well done. Congratulations to you and your mom."

What does the dropshipping business entail?

The woman has credited her dropshipping sales as a contributing factor to her buying a new car for her mom, which naturally raises questions for eager people as to what the business is all about.

Dropshipping is an e-commerce retail model where a store sells products without holding inventory. In her other videos on Instagram, she explains how to do this and teaches people to do the same.

She explained that when a sale occurs, the merchant purchases the item from a third-party supplier who then ships it directly to the customer."

Woman explains how dropshipping works
A woman explained how dropshipping works. Image: @marketingwithtjbanks
Source: Instagram

