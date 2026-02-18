A mother took to the internet to share that her family and friends didn't attend her young daughter's birthday party

The woman confessed to spending over R12 000 on the event, which possibly went to waste

The story broke the hearts of many social media users, who responded with sympathy in the comment section

A mother left people emotional when she shared that nobody turned up to her daughter's birthday party. Images: @madchilltv / TikTok, MementoJpeg / Getty Images

Source: UGC

An American woman was in tears when she saw that not a single one of her guests showed up to her little daughter's over R12 000 birthday bash. Many internet users felt for her as she expressed her emotions online.

Mad Chill TV's Instagram page posted footage of the unnamed mother holding her daughter, Camille, on 11 January 2026, showing the pink-decorated venue remained empty, with the exception of the mother, the birthday girl, and one or two other people roaming around.

In her video, the teary-eyed woman spoke to the camera and someone off-camera, stating that she was cutting off the people who didn't attend her baby girl's event.

"I spent so much money on food, snacks, and treats, but that's cool. Y'all are chopped. None of you are my friends."

Take a look at the Instagram reel posted below:

No-show party gets the internet talking

The woman's story struck a chord with many social media users expressing themselves in the comment section.

The online crowd spread positivity in the comments. Image: Semevent / Pixabay

Source: UGC

@fanny.neguesha exclaimed to the public:

"Let’s make them a party where love and joy are!"

@inthecut_mobilebarbershop said to the mother:

"This is called a blessing in disguise."

@puravivenes shared in the comments:

"Enjoy the party with your children. You do not need anyone."

@beverlyblueofficial told the online community:

"I would’ve made a plate of food, sat down to eat, and blocked everyone."

@spikesmichael4 wondered under the post:

"Did the child's father and his family at least show up?"

