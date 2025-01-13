A mother was left heartbroken after guests did not show up at her young son's birthday party

The mom recorded an emotional clip, expressing pain watching her son sob from disappointment, and it went viral after it was shared on TikTok

The woman was joined by many heartbroken social media users who rallied to show love to the young man, suggesting a virtual party celebration

A woman shared that her son was being consoled by his father after no one arrived at his party. Credit: dikishin / Getty Images

A mom felt emotional after her seven-year-old son, who she shared was not easily understood, was rejected on his special day after none of the guests showed up to his party. She recorded a clip and shared it online describing her pain.

The video struck a chord on TikTok after it was shared under the handle @happiestofficial. It gained 8.3M views and over 317K likes from strangers who expressed empathy.

The mom shares her pain

The recording begins with the mom standing close to a beautifully decorated table with party supplies for the guests who never arrived. Feeling emotional, the mom shares that her son Jamie was upstairs, comforted by his father after no one bothered to come to his party.

The mom describes Jamie as a child who is not easy to understand, adding that she hoped he'd make friends at the party as he struggles in that department. The pain in her voice is evident as she shares that none of the parents made an effort or called to inform them they weren't coming.

Watch the emotional video below:

The son receives love online

The video attracted 51K comments from social media users who expressed heartbreak over the story. Some asked the mom to host a virtual birthday party for the young boy, promising to join in the fun, and others asked for their address so they could send him gifts and chocolates.

User @Lau Ra said:

"People are so cruel … let’s have a virtual birthday party for him!!"

User @Charly Hewitson shared:

"This broke me; what's your address? If you don't mind, drop me a DM, so I can send Jamie a card ❤️."

User @Karla CGlez

"We can have a virtual party .. we should do something special for Jamie from each country ❤️sending love."

User @Phranka_Cakes added:

"In Africa, you don’t need to invite kids to kids' parties. They come on their own irrespective of who they’re in person. Sending you hugs. Sorry!"

User @user8497240689359 shared:

"Why do you do this to each other over there? In South Africa, you don't even have to invite us. As long as we see the decorations, we come."

User @Maylink asked:

"Mom, have you talked to other moms about Jamie and his issues?"

