Kelly Smith has been removed from proceedings in the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith

Kelly, who is Joslin's mother, required urgent medical attention before proceedings began on 3 April 2025

Judge Nathan Erasmus later explained that Kelly would be transported to a medical facility for assistance

Kelly Smith was removed from proceedings in the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith after she required medical attention. Image: Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE – Kelly Smith has been removed from proceedings in the Western Cape High Court in the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Kelly, the mother of Joslin, is appearing alongside Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn in connection with the Middlepos child’s disappearance.

The little girl was last seen on 19 February 2024, and Kelly’s boyfriend Boeta claimed that he last saw her when she went to play outside.

Kelly unable to continue through proceedings

Proceedings on 3 April 2025 were expected to begin at 8:30 am, but a medical emergency prevented the day from getting underway as scheduled.

When Judge Nathan Erasmus did enter the courtroom before 9 am, he apologised for the late start, saying that there was a medical emergency with accused number three.

He then addressed Kelly’s lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, who indicated that his client required medical attention. Sivnarain also indicated that he would remain in attendance.

Erasmus then ruled that Kelly could be excused from proceedings for the day. He noted that she was not affected by the trial within a trial portion of the case which was currently unfolding.

He also stated that the Criminal Procedure Act made provisions for situations like that.

Judge Nathan Erasmus allowed Kelly Smith to be excused from proceedings after she required medical assistance. Image: Jaco Marais

Kelly assisted by officers in the courtroom

Kelly sat through the judge’s ruling, looking visibly uncomfortable and needed assistance when she was allowed to leave. Officers aided her in leaving the room as she had difficulty walking by herself. She could also not physically respond to the judge when he asked if she understood.

Erasmus then asked the media to show some restraint and not focus on the accused as she was ill. Proceedings then continued without her. Erasmus later clarified to Sivnarain that Kelly had to be taken from the court to a medical facility for treatment but that he would be issuing a warrant that she return once it was complete.

This is the fourth time the case has been affected by a medical emergency.

The State’s star witness, Lourencia Lombaard, had to be excused twice after she required medical attention during cross-examination. Kelly also required medical assistance previously, which led to a small adjournment in the case.

