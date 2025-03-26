Rinesh Sivnarain suggested that Lourencia Lombaard and her boyfriend Ayanda Letoni were behind Joslin Smith's disappearance

Under instruction from his client, Kelly Smith, Sivnarain said Lombaard was lying in her testimony just to save her own skin

Lombaard maintained that she was innocent and that Kelly and Jacquin Appollis were responsible for Joslin's disappearance

Kelly Smith's lawyer has suggested that Lourencia Lombaard and her boyfriend were responsible for Joslin Smith's disappearance. Image: Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE – Are Lourencia Lombaard and her boyfriend Ayanda Letoni the masterminds behind the disappearance of Joslin Smith?

That’s the picture Kelly Smith’s lawyer, Advocate Rinesh Sivnarain, painted during cross-examination of the State’s star witness.

Lombaard, previously one of the accused in the matter, turned State witness and testified how Kelly confessed to her that she had sold Joslin to a sangoma for R20,000.

Advocate alleges Lombaard involved in Joslin’s disappearance

During the final stretch of the cross-examination of Lombaard by Sivnarian, he put to her that she was the last person to be seen with Joslin on 19 February 2024, the day she went missing. This was on the instruction of his client, Kelly.

“I’m further instructed that she then came to your house that evening but did not find you there. She instructed me that it was only Ayanda with the children, and he could not explain your whereabouts,” Sivnarain said.

Lombaard denied these claims, saying Kelly was lying. The advocate then stated that the only reason Lombaard was implicating Kelly was to save her own skin.

“She believes that it was you and Ayanda who were the masterminds and who had committed this offence,” Sivnarain added.

Lombaard calmly stated that it wasn’t the truth and that it was Kelly and Boeta (Jacquin Appollis) who were responsible.

