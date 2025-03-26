The Joslin Smith trial's presiding judge, Nathan Erasmus, cautioned state witness Lourentia Lombaard during proceedings

Lombaard's testimony has been under scrutiny since she took the stand as the state witness, and defence lawyers for the accused have poked holes in her testimony

Erasmus told her that her testimony, if true, could convict Kelly Smith, and if not, could affect his decision to dismiss the state's case against her and grant her indemnity

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE— The judge presiding over Joslin Smith's disappearance trial warned state witness Lourentia Lombaard to be accurate in her testimony. Erasmus expressed frustration at Lombaard's inconsistencies and discrepancies on 25 March 2025.

What did Erasmus say?

Erasmus spoke during the trial's third week. The Western Cape High Court held a sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay. Kelly Smith, her lover Jacquin Appollis and their associate Steveno Van Rhyn pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. They have been in custody since their arrest in March 2024, a month after Joslin disappeared.

Lombaard, who turned state witness in October 2024 after the state provisionally withdrew her, has been inconsistent in her testimony. The defence teams have been poking holes through her testimonies and found inconsistencies in the statements she made to the police. Erasmus addressed her. He referred to her claims that the questions confuse her at times.

He said that if she does not listen to the questions, it might affect his decision to give her indemnity and withdraw her charges completely. He also said that if her evidence is true, it might result in the accused receiving life sentences for Joslin's disappearance.

What you need to know about Lombaard's testimony

South Africans roast her

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page did not trust her honesty.

Annelise JL Francis said:

"She is going down too. She is certainly not reliable."

Yolande JAcobgs said:

"This one turned state witness thinking she'll get off scot-free. And she's pimping all of them because Kelly didn't give her money from the sale of Joslin."

Ashton Pillay said:

"This one is acting. There is nothing wrong with her."

Nnana Sibisi said:

"Ai, this one is faking all of this. They paid her to delay the case."

Anneliese Arnold asked:

"How can anyone believe this witness?"

Lourentia Lombaard alleges she was tortured

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lombaard said she was tortured for three weeks by men who allegedly worked for the police. She said she and her boyfriend were taken to a house in Langebaan in the Western Cape after Joslin disappeared.

The men reportedly tried to extact information about Josln's whereabouts, and when Lombaard said she didn't know, they would beat her. She said they also threatened to kill her.

