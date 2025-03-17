Lourentia Lombaard testified that Kelly Smith confessed to her that the sangoma wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin

Lombaard made the testimony during her third day in the witness box on 17 March at the Saldanha Day Multipurpose Centre

Kelly also reportedly confessed to Lombaard that she was being paid to keep quiet about selling her daughter to a sangoma

Lourentia Lombaard testified that the sangoma who allegedly bought Joslin wanted the child for her eyes and skin. Image: @CapeTimesSA

WESTERN CAPE – Lourentia Lombaard has dropped another bombshell in the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith.

Lombaard, who was one was of the accused-turned-state witness, testified that the woman who allegedly bought the Middlepos child wanted Joslin for her eyes and skin.

Lombaard made the statement during her third day in the witness box on 17 March at the Saldanha Day Multipurpose Centre where the Western Cape High Court is holding the trial.

Lombaard details Kelly’s confession to her

During her testimony, Lombaard testified that Kelly confessed to her that the woman who took Joslin wanted the child for her eyes and skin.

She previously stated that Smith sold her daughter to the woman, who was a sangoma, for R20,000. The conversation reportedly happened on 23 February, four days after Joslin went missing.

Kelly also allegedly confessed that someone was paying her to keep quiet about selling her daughter. She never revealed who that person was.

