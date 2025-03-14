Former accused turned state witness Lourentia Lombaard continued hertestimony in the Joslin Smith disappearance trial

Lombaard detailed seeing Kelly interacting with a Sangoma and receiving money from them on the day Joslin went missing

The witness revealed that Kelly later told her that she had sold Joslin because she was struggling with money and needed it

Former accused Lourentia Lombaard led explosive testimony in the Joslin Smith disappearance trial, revealing that Kelly sold Jolsin. Image: Ayanda Ndamane/IndependentMedia

SALDANHA BAY — Former accused turned State witness Lourentia Lombaard dropped a bombshell in the Joslin Smith disappearance trial in the Western Cape High Court on day 10.

Lombaard, known as Renz, began her testimony late on Thursday, 13 March 2025, before the court adjourned for the day.

Joslin sold to Sangoma for R20k

More explosive details were expected as the trial resumed.

During a segment of her testimony, Lombaard described witnessing Kelly meeting with a Sangoma, allegedly as she was preparing to sell Joslin.

The little girl went missing from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville on Monday, 19 February 2024.

Five people were arrested, including Lombaard and another ex-accused, Phumza Sigaqa. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later withdrew charges against Lombaard in exchange for her testimony, while the State cited a lack of evidence to proceed with a case against Sigaqa.

The former then turned State witness, with Kelly, Jacquin Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn, facing kidnapping and human trafficking charges.

Lombaard, a mother of four, said she had gone to visit Kelly with two of her children, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and alleged drug dealer, Ayanda Litoli, both the day before Joslin went missing and on the day of.

In a demonstration to the court, she recalled seeing her former friend take what she believed was money from the Sangoma (traditional healer).

Standing on her feet in the stand, Lombaard used her right to show how Kelly shoved what she got from the Sangoma down the front of her pants.

She said the accused glanced around nervously, looking to see if anybody had seen her, and that Kelly later disclosed receiving R20,000 for her daughter.

Kelly told Lombaard she needed the money and disclosed that Joslin would be shipped to West Africa. She then said Kelly divided the R20,000, giving Appollis, known as Boeta, R1200, and Renz herself getting R1000.

Lourentia Lombaard has revealed that her former friend, Kelly Smith, allegedly sold Joslin to a Sangoma for R20,000. Image: @ZimojaL

She said Kelly told Appollis:

"Hier is die geld wat die Sangoma gegee het (Here's the money I got from the Sangoma)".

Renz said the Sangoma was short and had white dots painted on her face. She wore a headband, and a green ensemble featuring a hat, T-shirt, and skirt.

"It looked to be as if it could be a Sangoma," she said.

Lombaard told the court that Boeta asked Kelly about her plans for the rest of the money. She testified to also inquiring, going into the shack where Kelly lived with Appollis and her three children to ask what was happening.

She said Kelly responded:

"Renz, ek het 'n kak ding aan gevang. Ek het nou my kind verkoop aan 'n Sangoma (I just did something nonsensical. I sold my child to a Sangoma)."

At the start of her testimony the day before Joslin's disappearance, she had gone to visit Kelly's shack.

She said that while on the way, she saw a strange bakkie parked nearby. On the day of Joslin's sale, she described a white Polo being in the area and Kelly next to it, talking to the person inside.

After a second adjournment, Renz returned to the stand and revealed seeing Kelly going into a car with Joslin at a carwash Litoli owns. She described the mother and daughter climbing in with a cooler box before being driven off.

Lombaard, who said the person in the car was the Sangoma she saw earlier, said she never saw Joslin again.

Watch a portion of a video of Lombaard's testimony during her cross-examination, posted on the Newzroom Afrika X page, where she discusses the police's response as the investigation got underway after Joslin disappeared.

The trial continues.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith case

