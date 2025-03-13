The much-anticipated testimony of accused-turned-State-witness, Lourentia Lombaard, began in the Joslin Smith disappearance trial

The State withdrew kidnapping and human trafficking charges against Lombaard and another suspect due to a lack of evidence

Lombaard testified to going to Kelly's house the day before Joslin's disappearance ahead of the trial adjournment on day 9

SALDANHA BAY — The Joslin Smith disappearance trial neared the end of the second week on Thursday, 13 March 2025, with accused-cum-State witness Lourentia Lombaard beginning her much-anticipated testimony.

Since 3 March, the State has called on numerous witnesses, who have testified in the matter in the Western Cape Circuit Court in Saldanha Bay.

Lombaard begins witness testimony

Joslin's mother Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn, face kidnapping and human trafficking charges.

They are believed to have sold Joslin from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville on Monday, 19 February 2024, to fuel their drug habit.

However, the trio has pleaded not guilty.

One of the two others previously charged in the case, Lourentia Lombaard, has since turned State witness. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against her and Phumza Sigaqa due to a lack of evidence.

Contrary to her dishevelled look when she was arraigned at the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court in March 2024, Lombaard took the stand after lunch sporting make-up, lipstick and a low fade hair cut.

The mother of four, originally from Wolseley in the Western Cape, briefly explained making her way with two of her children — aged two and three — whom she has with her ex-boyfriend, Ayanda Litoli, an alleged drug dealer.

She revealed that she and the minors, who lived with Litoli in the Eastern Cape, were visiting with her, and they were on their way to see Kelly the day before Joslin's disappearance.

She recalled seeing a bakkie, whose colour she didn't mention, on the way to the shack. During a moment in her testimony, the defence objected to the prosecution's wording of the bakkie as a vehicle, arguing Lombaard's statement did not make any mention of a "vehicle".

However, the presiding officer, Judge Nathan Erasmus, told the prosecution that a bakkie is a vehicle.

Testifying further, Lombaard admitted to falling into a drug habit after moving to Saldanha Bay and revealed how she met Kelly, Appollis and van Rhyn.

"I've known Kelly for over a year, Boeta [Appollis] for a year and Steveno — who I don't know well — for about seven or eight months. I met him while he was asking for money from Ayanda at the carwash where he [van Rhyn] was helping him," she testified.

She said her connection to Boeta was through Ayanda and their alleged drug dealings.

"Boeta would buy or help sell the drugs. We would go and buy drugs together and smoke," said Lombaard, detailing how she engaged in smoking with Kelly and sometimes Boeta.

"I didn’t spend much time with Steveno. Kelly would borrow me her 'lollie' to use for Tik. I became close with Boeta because if I wasn't smoking with her, I'd smoke with him, and regularly."

The trial adjourned with Lombaard set to resume on Friday.

Kelly and co. berated at inspection in-loco

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a third police officer took to the witness stand to lead more explosive testimony on 6 March.

Erasmus ordered an inspection in-loco in Middelpos, which he and the legal counsel attended with the accused in shackles.

