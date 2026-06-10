Elihle Stali from Mdantsane has been shortlisted among the top 150 global innovators for creating AI-powered smart glasses that assist the visually impaired in five languages

The young inventor needs to raise R80,000 via a BackaBuddy campaign to secure his trip to Hong Kong, scheduled for 5 July 2026

The clip went viral online, with viewers congratulating the young man and eagerly requesting donation links to back his dream

Elihle Stali from Mdantsane designed AI-powered smart glasses called Spectacles for the Blind. Image: @zuko_balintulo

Source: TikTok

A brilliant young inventor from the Eastern Cape is on the point of showcasing his groundbreaking technology on the global stage, provided he can clear a final financial hurdle. His video was shared on TikTok by user @zuko_balintulo on 9 June 2026, showing Elihle pleading for donations and sharing how much has been donated to date.

Elihle Stali, hailing from KuGompo City, has earned international recognition after his state-of-the-art invention was named one of the top 150 innovations worldwide. The young man’s brainchild, Spectacles for the Blind SA, consists of innovative smart glasses designed to guide visually impaired individuals. Powered by artificial intelligence, the spectacles assist users with navigation and directional awareness by communicating either in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, Zulu or Sotho.

Eastern Cape innovator seeks backing for his creation

Despite competing against top-tier tech minds from countries like the United States, Canada, and England, Elihle lacks the resources to advance his project. In TikTok user @zuko_balintulo’s video, he pleaded with the public for financial assistance. He explained that while his crowdfunding campaign has raised R10,000 so far, he requires R80,000 to cover the full costs of his upcoming trip to Hong Kong, scheduled for 5 July 2026. Elihle emphasised that securing a spot at the global showcase will help him connect with international investors to scale production and benefit the broader visually impaired community.

Elihle's BackaBuddy link here.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises the young innovator

The video went viral, triggering an outpouring of support and national pride from a moved online community. Many rushed to the comments section to praise the young man's intellect and resilience, wishing him overwhelming success on his international journey. The urge to support Elihle was so strong that some viewers admitted they did not even finish watching the clip before asking for the direct BackaBuddy donation link. Others urged Elihle to ensure that his invention was legally patented, warning that his intellectual property could be copied or exploited if he did not.

Viewers rallied behind the inventor, with many urging him to patent his idea. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Cnendlela asked:

"I didn't finish the video. Where do I donate?"

User @Aseza Lufundo shared:

"Our government should be stepping in 🙌."

User @zulusibongile62 commented:

"Share a link, please, Zuko, for us to donate. Well done, we are behind you."

User @Winnie Ngcobo said:

"South Africans donated and bought the coffee machine in 3 days. We are willing to donate. Tell us how and where."

User @Snebha added:

"Hay kwedini (hey, man) that’s very smart 🥺❤️."

User @Ndoni advised:

"This 🔥. Please patent this. I still remember the young man who invented an electric car for his school project back in the 90's, and his name was Sbusiso Ndum Ndum, I think. He was flown abroad, congratulations here and there and fast-forwarded to the future."

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Source: Briefly News