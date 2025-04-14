A female farmer and her team saved her chillies farm from perishing with recycled materials that she collected from her village

She detailed how her crops nearly died from drying out due to a water shortage, forcing them to come up with a plan

Social media users were impressed by their innovative idea, filling the comment section with praise and congratulations

A farmer collected 2L cooldrink bottles from her village to save her chillies farm. Image: @ufarm_julia

Source: Instagram

A young farmer, named Sinethemba Masinga, shared a video detailing how she nearly lost all her chilli crops due to a water shortage that had hit their village in 2024. As a 'die-hard', she quickly thought of a costless way to save them, using recycled objects she found around her village.

The woman shared the clip on her Instagram handle @ufarm_julia, gaining massive comments from social media users who were impressed by her creativity, singing her praises and wishing her well in her farming business.

The farmer shares her story

In the clip, the lady shared that in July 2024 they faced a challenge on their farm as their village faced a severe water challenge, putting their chillies crops at risk of drying up and dying. She, together with her team, collected 2L cooldrink bottles around their village, which they recycled by cutting them in half and placing them where their crops were, turning them into the drip irrigation system.

She shared that the journey was filled with trial and error, adding that not having a borehole cost them so much, but in the end, their hard work paid off. The young lady shared that the experience taught her that challenges don't have to be the end, adding that one can use them as innovations. She also added that the journey taught them about resilience and problem-solving, before adding that the chillies grew beautifully and are now ready to be harvested.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loves the recycling idea

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing the lady's praise. Many shared how much her resilience inspired them, wishing her success in her farming business. Some loved that she was saving the enviroment by recycling plastic bottles. Others pleaded with her to make crushed chillies paste, saying they were ready to order.

A young lady's water shortage innovation wowed social media users who wished her success in her business. Image: @ufarm_julia

Source: Instagram

User @malesedee said:

"😍😍😍😍I can only imagine how much work it takes to prepare and use those 2L bottles🙌love that they are getting recycled. Also... When are we getting crushed chillies in jars😍😍😋."

User @nosipho.cebisa added:

"Not a farmer but your testimony is for all to be inspired by. Well done, Ndlovukazi. (queen)"

User @millennialhomesteader added:

"Why am I feeling for your back 🥹 putting all these bottles in there? Well done Sine. You’re truly an inspiration ❤️."

User @kennaness shared:

"Our American refugees are saying we can farm. But look at you. Keep up the good work!"

User @dash4_ent added:

"Now this is magic. Wow. I love the transformation."

User @kuhle.magadlela said:

"Yet we are told, 'you will die of hunger if we live,' but look at you baby girl! I’m super proud and wish you all the best! @kallie.kriel don’t forget to report on this too."

