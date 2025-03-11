A mlungu was recorded conversing fluently in pure isiXhosa with a guy on his farm, demonstrating his mastery of the language

He expressed confusion over why others mix isiXhosa with English, calling it a 'mix masala,' and questioning the use of certain words that are not Xhosa in conversations

The clip reinforces the idea of the "No DNA, just RSA" concept, highlighting how individuals can break cultural boundaries and master languages of different communities

A man recorded a conversation he had with a farmer who spoke Xhosa as if it was his mother tongue. Image: @melzmavuks

In South Africa, it is becoming increasingly common for people from all walks of life to learn and speak African languages, sometimes even mastering them better than native speakers. This trend challenges the traditional idea that only people from a specific ethnic group can speak a certain language fluently. With more people embracing languages like isiXhosa, isiZulu and others, the concept of 'No DNA, just RSA' has gained popularity, showing that language and culture can transcend ancestry and ethnicity.

A local guy, TikTok user @melzmavuks captured an intriguing conversation between himself and a mlungu on his farm.

The guy speaks isiXhosa with the farm

In the clip, umlungu is leaning on his cow kraal, speaking perfect Xhosa with a gent. He expresses confusion about why people mix the language with English. Laughing, the guy asks him what he calls the mixing of two languages, and the farmer responds by saying it's a 'mix masala', questioning how people could add words like 'because' into an isiXhosa sentence as it does not fit in the traditional structure of the language.

SA loves the farmer's video

The video went viral gaining 1.4M views, 102K likes and over 2.5K comments from social media users admiring his ability to speak isiXhosa fluently and laughing at his lighthearted commentary on the language mixing. Others were shocked that he had the Xhosa rural accent and shared that he spoke the language better than them even though it was their mother toungue.

A Xhosa guy shared a video of his conversation with a white farmer in a native language, leaving many in stitches. Image: Deagreez

User @Delihlazo shared:

"Even the accent is so accurate."

User @Buntu Yiva Poppy asked:

"Guys, how are we gonna gossip about them?😭😭

User @Lady justice added:

"How I love South Africa my country 👌🤣🤣🤣 I love it because of these terrible things that are happening here in mzansi 😂😂😂."

User @Tee said:

"He speaks Xhosa better than me. I need to do better."

User @Sir_G commented:

"I'm hearing my people kodwa I'm not seeing them ndithi ne accent le😭😭."

User @MmasechabMemezana shared:

"South Africa, we are one like it."

