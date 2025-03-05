A woman shared a playful video of herself in full Xhosa makoti attire, playing like kids with her husband while at a grocery shop

The duo enjoyed themself laughing as the husband pushed his wife in a trolley in the cute clip shared on TikTok

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users, with some praising the couple's fun dynamic and others noting how good they looked together

Being compatible in a relationship is about more than just sharing common interests, it’s about understanding each other’s personalities, values, and ways of expressing love. It is often said that when two people truly get each other, things feel effortless, and even the simplest moments become special. Whether it's sharing the same sense of humour, enjoying similar activities, or another, experts say compatibility makes a relationship stronger.

A video shared by a TikTok user @@makabest1 showed how she and her husband complemented each other in their playful interaction.

The couple have fun while shopping

In the video, @makabest1 is seen riding in a shopping trolley, dressed in full traditional Xhosa attire. As she hangs on the front of the trolley like a child, her husband struggles to move around the corners of the shop, bumping into items and trying to steer the trolley.

Despite his efforts, the two are laughing and enjoying the moment with the makoti visibly having fun. The couple's chemistry is evident as they engage in this lighthearted activity, which is not only entertaining but also shows the joy they share in each other's company.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the couple's playful video

The cute went viral, warming the hearts of many online users. Comments flooded in, with people appreciating the couple's playful dynamic and the love they shared. Some noted how they perfectly seemed to complement each other, emphasising the importance of finding someone who understands and shares the same sense of humour.

Many shared how the video brightened their day, praising the couple for their light-hearted, loving relationship.

User @user523039856705 Mayaya said:

"Marry your type nyannn😅😅."

User @eziehappygal commented:

"So loving ❤️😹😹."

User @ZeeMnyipika shared:

"❤️❤️❤️Love mara... May the good Lord bless your union ke masana."

User @Sbusiso added:

"That’s why trolley zez’shop zenu zingahambi😁 nenza nje( from these shops don't work, you guys do this to them)?"

User @Nthati&Nana said:

"Try this to a Zulu man🤣🤣🤣."

User @Azania🥰 joked:

"Now I see i problem ka Pick n Pay nee trollies😅😂."

