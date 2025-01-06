A married couple, aged 21, who tied the knot early in 2024, embarked on an inspiring journey to build their first home and shared the process online

The couple's TikTok account documented every step, from receiving the building materials to finishing with an elegant home with a gorgeous interior

Social media users were motivated by the young husband and wife's determination to grow and build together, showering them with praise for their effort and teamwork

A 21-year-old married couple showed off their shack home construction, leaving many inspired. Image: @themosesfam

A young couple captured the hearts of Mzansi peeps with their impressive story of love, commitment, and determination. At just 21 years old, the couple built their own home, starting a life full of blessings while supporting each other every step of the way.

The young husband shared a video of their massive home construction on a TikTok account under the handle @themosesfam, revealing every step of the process, from the delivery of materials to the assembly of walls and the final touches.

Building a home from scratch

The clip starts with the workers putting together the different sides of the shack, ready to create walls and room dividers. The 21-year-olds use high-quality materials throughout their home, reflecting their commitment to building a strong and beautiful home.

The end project shows a shack far from ordinary, boasting multiple rooms, including a spacious lounge decorated with gorgeous modern furniture that adds class to the cosy space.

Mzansi showers the couple with love

The couple received applause from social media users motivated by their determination and love for each other. Many admired their creativity and understanding that Rome wasn't built in one day, and others prayed for God to bless and protect their marriage.

User @kekeletsoTT shared:

"May God bless and protect your union and little family ❤️."

User @Finn said:

"It's only the beginning, man, God will bless y'all."

User @THABOWADIBOSSA commented:

"You're already building a family my brother 😭😭😭."

User @lastbornkantombi complimented and asked:

"Lovely, may I please ask what type of wall is this."

User La'TanyaMoniqueAnderson advised:

"Don't have kids, you don't have money yet ! 😐."

User @ngingu_blommy said:

"🥰May you prosper."

