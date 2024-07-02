“31 Years With No Child”: Woman Holds Off Starting a Family to Build Mother a House
- A 31-year-old woman shared that her not having any children helped her build her mother a home
- The woman took to TikTok to share snippets of the building process with social media users
- Some people who saw the woman's video congratulated her, while others found humour in the woman's decision not to have kids
A woman in her early thirties had no regrets about not starting a family, as she had planned to give her mother a place to call home.
Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, who uses the handle @diphafeng on the app, shared a video montage of the house-building process. Bricks lying on the ground slowly started to look like a house.
@diphafeng wrote in the video how she managed to get the ball rolling to support her mother, amusing social media users:
"POV: 31 years with no child because I wanted to build my mom a house."
Watch the video below:
Online users react to woman's decision
Hundreds flooded @diphafeng's comment section either to share congratulatory messages and similar stories or to express their laughter at the woman's caption about choosing not to have children.
@sebendebele1 felt motivated and wrote:
"I'm turning 29 this year with no child. I'm so inspired. Congratulations."
@morakamorrissekibagmail2 said to the woman:
"May God bless you with twins after you complete the house."
Some people found humour in @irenechepape460's comment, who said:
"Congratulations. dear. I had my child at 26 because my parents had everything, including a house."
@lindilediga commented on the above, saying:
"Irene is not saying she must not flex. We flex with what we have. Flex ke flex."
@chantelmoloko6 shared their opinion and said to @diphafeng:
"At 31, my sister, that’s no longer a flex. It’s a problem."
