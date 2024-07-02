A 31-year-old woman shared that her not having any children helped her build her mother a home

The woman took to TikTok to share snippets of the building process with social media users

Some people who saw the woman's video congratulated her, while others found humour in the woman's decision not to have kids

After deciding to have no children, a woman shared that she was able to build a home for her mom. Images: @diphafeng

Source: TikTok

A woman in her early thirties had no regrets about not starting a family, as she had planned to give her mother a place to call home.

Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, who uses the handle @diphafeng on the app, shared a video montage of the house-building process. Bricks lying on the ground slowly started to look like a house.

@diphafeng wrote in the video how she managed to get the ball rolling to support her mother, amusing social media users:

"POV: 31 years with no child because I wanted to build my mom a house."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Online users react to woman's decision

Hundreds flooded @diphafeng's comment section either to share congratulatory messages and similar stories or to express their laughter at the woman's caption about choosing not to have children.

@sebendebele1 felt motivated and wrote:

"I'm turning 29 this year with no child. I'm so inspired. Congratulations."

@morakamorrissekibagmail2 said to the woman:

"May God bless you with twins after you complete the house."

Some people found humour in @irenechepape460's comment, who said:

"Congratulations. dear. I had my child at 26 because my parents had everything, including a house."

@lindilediga commented on the above, saying:

"Irene is not saying she must not flex. We flex with what we have. Flex ke flex."

@chantelmoloko6 shared their opinion and said to @diphafeng:

"At 31, my sister, that’s no longer a flex. It’s a problem."

Man shares journey of building a 1-bedroom home in 6 months

Briefly News reported a related story about a young man who beamed with pride when he told social media users that he spent half the year building his one-bedroom house.

The man's journey to success inspired the online community as they flooded the comments section with compliments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News