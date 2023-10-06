A Mzansi TikTok user has shared how she built a house in a year on a salary of R4 900 per month

Netizens have been amazed and inspired by her achievement, with many commenting on how she managed to do it on such a low salary

Netizens have shared their own experiences of building houses, while others have expressed disbelief at how quickly the woman was able to complete her project

A woman had social media users amazed and inspired after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary.

A woman amazed netizens with how she built a house on a tight budget. Image: @mrssmia2/TikTok

Woman shows off house she built in a year on TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @mrssmia2 shows the progress and construction of a house being built from scratch all through to completion, showing a neat and beautiful house.

"What R4 900 did for me in a year," @mrssmia2 wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their thoughts on the woman's home-building project

Building a house is a complex process that involves many different professionals, such as architects, engineers, contractors, and subcontractors. Coordinating all of these different moving parts and ensuring that the project stays on track and within budget is a major challenge.

That's why many netizens were amazed by how the woman was able to accomplish the major feat while earning only R4 900. Others simply couldn't believe how she did it.

Mawande Nandipha said:

"Hmmm yayinhle."

Owethu owu cmall replied:

"Cha unomlingo."

Shine_za replied:

"I trust you. My mom was earning R3500, and with my R1500 food allowance, we managed to build a 5-rooms house. God always make ways."

Rozwas said:

"We are also building; we know material prices; yes you can build earning less, but not in the space of 1 year."

Mzwa commented:

"You did great, sis, but your caption is misleading."

Hardworking woman builds mother house, proudly shows off the process in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that giving back to her mother was a dream that she has now made a reality! This woman just built her mom a house, and her heart bursts with gratitude.

Being raised by a single parent hits differently. This lady was raised by only her mom, and she saw every sacrifice she made for her, and now she’s giving back.

TikTok user @dibuseng6 shared a video showing the process of building her mom a house and the shack she upgraded her from. An emotional journey filled with pride!

Source: Briefly News