A hard-working 31-year-old woman in Eastern Cape is grinding hard with her hair business

The young woman tells Briefly News that she started her enterprise in 2022 when she was unemployed

Nobulali Vanto has big plans for the future and dreams of success with her endeavour

Nobulali Vanto from the Eastern Cape is focused on achieving her dreams.

Nobulali Vanto in the Eastern Cape has a haircare business. Image: Supplied.

The young woman opened up about the journey she undertook when starting her haircare business:

“I have a small business, which is still growing. It is called Larlie's haircare products. The products were manufactured to restore the dignity of our natural look. I say to restore the dignity of our look because they fixed my crown. I'm able to walk around in public with my hair.”

Eastern Cape businesswoman inspires

The 31-year-old determined woman started her enterprise during a period of unemployment while seeking treatments that could assist her:

“My hair started breaking and falling out in 2013 and I couldn't find any product to fix that. I had to live on wigs. I've tried so many things with no luck. Then, I created a solution of my own in 2021, and haven’t looked back since.

“I started branding my products and marketing them in 2022 and they became a huge success.”

Businesswoman empowers many

Nobulali is positive about the future, and has various dreams she wants to see realised:

“The future is bright. By the end of the year, I'm hoping that my products will be on shelves in retail stores. I'm planning to have a shop in Mthatha because that's where I'm residing currently.”

