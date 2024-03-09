Global site navigation

From Being Unemployed to Grinding as Business Owner: Eastern Cape Woman Shares Journey
Women Empowerment

From Being Unemployed to Grinding as Business Owner: Eastern Cape Woman Shares Journey

by  Kauthar Gool
  • A hard-working 31-year-old woman in Eastern Cape is grinding hard with her hair business
  • The young woman tells Briefly News that she started her enterprise in 2022 when she was unemployed
  • Nobulali Vanto has big plans for the future and dreams of success with her endeavour

Nobulali Vanto from the Eastern Cape is focused on achieving her dreams.

A lady in Eastern Cape has her own haircare brand and inspires many people
Nobulali Vanto in the Eastern Cape has a haircare business. Image: Supplied.
Source: UGC

The young woman opened up about the journey she undertook when starting her haircare business:

“I have a small business, which is still growing. It is called Larlie's haircare products. The products were manufactured to restore the dignity of our natural look. I say to restore the dignity of our look because they fixed my crown. I'm able to walk around in public with my hair.”

Eastern Cape businesswoman inspires

The 31-year-old determined woman started her enterprise during a period of unemployment while seeking treatments that could assist her:

“My hair started breaking and falling out in 2013 and I couldn't find any product to fix that. I had to live on wigs. I've tried so many things with no luck. Then, I created a solution of my own in 2021, and haven’t looked back since.
“I started branding my products and marketing them in 2022 and they became a huge success.”

Businesswoman empowers many

Nobulali is positive about the future, and has various dreams she wants to see realised:

“The future is bright. By the end of the year, I'm hoping that my products will be on shelves in retail stores. I'm planning to have a shop in Mthatha because that's where I'm residing currently.”

UKZN graduate has catering business

In a related story by Briefly News, a young woman from KZN who currently lives in Johannesburg is working hard to ensure her business will be a resounding success.

The 26-year-old UKZN graduate continues to grind with her day job while running a catering business.

The woman started by selling muffins at university before she started her business, and has grown significantly over the years.

