A supermom in the Eastern Cape who sells diverse items from home has shared her business ambitions

Unathi Mbangata, who is commonly known as Bridget, formerly worked at Boxer Superstores before starting her enterprise

Briefly News caught up with the 29-year-old, who shared her ambitions for the future

A hard-working mom who lives in the Eastern Cape is grinding hard for success.

Unathi Mbangata is a single mom with a small business. Image: Supplied.

Unathi Mbangata, who is commonly known as Bridget, sells various items through her business, M&U.

Briefly News' Women Empowerment Editor chatted with the young lady, who reflected on her future ambitions and the journey she has undertaken.

Eastern Cape woman inspires

Bridget notes that she formerly worked at Boxer Superstores, initially as a till packer and then as a cashier:

"I started selling items because of my home situation. I wanted to help my parents financially. I wanted to be able to buy the things I wanted. Also, being a single mom motivates me to do better and work hard.

"I didn't get any funding from anyone. I just started looking for suppliers, and took the risk and made my first iPhone order."

Single mother works hard

The 29-year-old shares her exciting and inspiring future ambitions, that are far-reaching:

"I would love to own a shop one day (M&U), employ people, and make a difference in people's lives. I also want to have a lingerie business. I have many business ideas, and I believe my dreams will come true."

UKZN graduate has catering business

