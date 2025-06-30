Zee Nxumalo Addresses Thembi Seete Situation: “We’re All Grown-Ups Here”
- Zee Nxumalo is back to share some more clarity about that awkward situation with Thembi Seete
- The Amapiano singer was bashed for seemingly ignoring Thembi in a viral video, and she says she's done explaining herself
- Her statement didn't sit well with social media users, who said she might have made the situation even worse
Zee Nxumalo has addressed her drama with Thembi Seete, and says she's not about to explain herself to anyone.
What did Zee Nxumalo say about the Thembi Seete situation?
Weeks after Zee Nxumalo was accused of giving Thembi Seete the cold shoulder in a now-viral video, the Amapiano singer is back to address the drama.
The video captured the Amapiano singer with Thembi Seete and Cici, where the Boom Shaka star attempted to take selfies with Zee but appeared unsuccessful, with peeps blaming it on Nxumalo's apparent lack of interest.
Netizens accused the Ndisakuthanda hitmaker of having an attitude towards Thembi Seete and not humbling herself, and she has something to say.
Twitter (X) user Sadmethod shared a recording of Zee Nxumalo's recent live stream on 28 June 2025, where she said she saw the video and would have also thought it was weird, not rude, if she were someone else.
A follower asked whether what she did in the video was intentional, and Zee went silent. She went on to say that she wasn't going to explain herself, and that everyone should be old enough to understand the situation:
"We're all grown-ups here. Once someone starts explaining themselves, they're guilty. My intention is not to come to a live video and start explaining myself. I know what happened, I was there. Maybe you guys can advise me on what to do. I believe that once you start explaining yourself like a cheating boyfriend, you're lying."
Here's what Mzansi said about Zee Nxumalo's video
Netizens said Zee Nxumalo's explanation made no sense, and said her live stream makes her look even more guilty:
Thebaddie02 asked:
"Is that her admittind that she is guilty as charged but won't explain because it will be obvious that she is guilty?"
NdoniMabaso wrote:
"Still waiting for her explanation."
voiceless__ said:
"She has Scotts Maphuma vibes but hides it behind the pretext of being mature."
TshepangPraise wasn't pleased:
"She just said a bunch of nothing."
Terrifiksass added:
"She is still throwing shade, not denying it. No need to read between the lines, it clearly is what we think it is."
Meanwhile, others warned her against not humbling yourself in the industry, saying she stood the risk of being cancelled:
Jagman4sho warned:
"I don’t really know her, but somebody needs to warn her against stepping on toes that are not even in the room with her. The entertainment industry is intricately connected and she might find herself paying for a foul act when she’s long forgotten about it."
SameloSithole said:
"Black person. She is making money hence she think she must behave like that. That money will finish, sisi, humility doesn’t cost a thing."
Mazed51424786 wrote:
"Very disrespectful this one, she thinks she's all that."
CeboLucky added:
"Not trying to hate on her or anything but she barely scratched the surface in the industry, half of South Africa doesn't even know her and I'm not even talking about people over 40 here. She really needs to calm down."
uBabaMos posted:
"That fall is gonna be so sad, bruh."
Thembi Seete seemingly responds to Zee Nxumalo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thembi Seete's post.
The singer posted a cheeky skit with a message that seemed to address what happened between herself and Zee Nxumalo.
