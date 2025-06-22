A video shows a moment between Thembi Seete, Cici and Zee Nxumalo at an event together

Thembi Seete became a trending topic on X after a video of her at an event circulated on the social media platform. Zee Nxumalo and Cici were caught up in the commotion as they were in a clip with Thembi Seete.

Fans showed Thembi Seete love after being convinced Zee Nxumalo ignored Boom Shaka legend to be with Cici. Image: ciciworldwide/ thembiseete_ / zeenxumalo_.

Source: Instagram

Fans of Thembi Seete were analysing the way Zee Nxumalo and Cici seemingly treated the iconic Boom Shaka dancer-singer. People shared their thoughts on Thembi Seete and Zee Nxumalo rubbing shoulders.

Thembi Seete mingles with Zee Nxumalo and Cici

In a video posted on X, Thembi Seete was getting her pictures snapped while standing next to Zee Nxumalo and Cici. Thembi was holding a phone, and she asked everyone, "Si yenza njani? (How are we doing this?)" talking about the photo they were taking, but Zee, who was next to the Boom Shaka star, paid her no mind. Zee and Cici were also holding an identical phone and were taking selfies together. They eventually swivelled to also take pictures with Thembi Seete.

Thembi Seete's supporters got passionate about defending her. Image: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Cici denies ignoring Thembi Seete with Zee Nxumalo

Some people felt like Thembi was ignored by Zee Nxumalo. Cici posted a video of her and Thembi hugging on her Instagram, telling everyone to "please stop."

@UnathiPlaatjie said:

"She’s even chewing gum🚮"

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"She’s only engaging with Cici🫠"

@mixedracedUncle commented:

"It looks deliberate."

@dmx_ronny added:

"And uSis Thembi felt it shem...uzamile ukuba strong."

@ayandanxonga advised:

"Should we cancel Zee Nxumalo? We can't allow this kind of behaviour with our legends 😤"

@malumfoodie applauded Thembi:

"Our queen has had PR training so much that when she was mized, she continued playing for the cameras, and you can tell even after the cameras were off, she still maintained her poise."

@sindi20255 wrote:

"Zee Nxumalo my baby I know what u did there … hopefully you’ll learn from it. ❤️"

