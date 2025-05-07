Actress Nomzamo Mbatha attended the Met Gala 2025 as the red carpet correspondent for AFI

The Shaka iLembe star got to interview the CEO and founder of the AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and singer Tyla

Fans noticed Tyla's disinterest in speaking with Nomzamo Mbatha, and they advised her to get media training

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha attended her first-ever Met Gala event, and she had the opportunity to interview some of the attendees.

Nomzamo interviews Tyla at the Met Gala

Shaka iLembe star Nomzamo Mbatha was the official red carpet correspondent for African Fashion International (AFI) at the Met Gala 2025. While there, the star got to interview the founder and CEO of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Grammy-award winning singer Tyla.

Motsepe wore a custom David Tlale off-the-shoulder designer dress, while Tyla wore a Jacquemus gown styled by Law Roach.

During their brief interview, Nomzamo asked Motsepe about what it meant for her to be attending the Met Gala.

"It's an important cultural moment, recognition of black excellence and talent from Africa."

Meanwhile, Nomzamo interviewed Tyla and asked her how she felt about being one of the most anticipated looks at the Met Gala. What caught many people's attention, however, was Tyla's seemingly uninterested attitude when speaking to Nomzamo.

SA notices Tyla's offish vibes

Reacting to a video posted by the @afi_sa, netizens noticed Tyla giving Nomzamo Mbatha offish vibes. Peeps reckoned that she should have been more energetic when communicating with a fellow South African.

tolokazi_k9 said:

"Imagine being this cold towards Nomzamo. We all know Zamo as the bubbly person. Yhoo, Tyla."

ayanda_ms exclaimed:

"Tyla is angering me! What kind of energy is this?"

katlee_km replied:

"I need her team to sit her down and prep her for interviews. She never has a full understanding of where she is or depth, she’s in the big league and needs to catch up. Love her down though, and she looks cute."

lebohang_molela reacted:

"Being interviewed by a Fellow South African and being this ice cold when communicating with them was a big uncomfortable to watch. Immediate media training on this girl, please."

sino_quily advised:

"I hear this and agree. Love her down, but she needs to put more thought into her answers while still keeping her vibrant personality."

tebo.tabane stated:

"No excitement for a SA outlet? Also, she obviously knows you, but expresses zero energy and excitement seeing you there?"

fanita_j_nyirenda asked:

"Why are you all rushing to judge her? Moreover, @tyla is always such a vibrant, happy soul. This one time, she had a low mood. Y’all are gaslighting her. What if she wasn’t feeling too well?"

