Several Springbok players drew widespread attention after fresh training camp visuals surfaced online

A mix of established internationals and emerging talent has begun preparations for a demanding 2026 Test season

Rugby supporters flooded social media with reactions as the national squad stepped up its preparations for the months ahead

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The Springboks are in full training mode as they gear up for their season-opening warm-up match against the Barbarians at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg next weekend.

Springboks will play against the Barbarians on 20 June 2026. Image: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named a 51-man squad that assembled in Johannesburg on Monday, 7 June 2026, as South Africa looks ahead to a busy international rugby season.

The squad includes several promising youngsters from the Junior Springboks setup, including Junior Boks captain Riley Norton. Uncapped forwards Emmanuel Tshituka, Paul de Villiers and Sibabalwa Mahashe have also earned places in the squad.

Some experienced players have worked their way back into Erasmus' plans, with two-time Rugby World Cup winners Lukhanyo Am and Faf de Klerk returning to the national setup.

The Springboks will use the Barbarians match on 20 June as preparation for the start of the Nations Championship in July, where South Africa will face England, Scotland and Wales.

The Springboks won the Rugby Championship in 2025. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Fresh footage has been released from one of the Springboks' training sessions, showing the stars hard at work in the gym as they prepare for the upcoming encounter.

Springboks fans react to training camp footage

Fans reacted differently after seeing the first footage of the Springboks in the gym.

@RomeMostert:

"Let's go, Bokke!"

@Theunis_VR:

"Great to see the young guns there as well!"

@X0losFan:

"Guess today is shoulder day at the gym."

@haribaldijones:

"Riley is getting big."

@illzwillz69:

"Tim Henman moment!"

@DaddyEtienne:

"Happy to see Grant."

@SportyGalV:

"Ready to faka ishoulder, boys 💪🏾."

@BlokenTackle:

"You go, Bokke."

@bipyt:

''Boys looking very BIG.''

Watch the video below.

Rassie Erasmus excited by blend of youth and experience

In an interview with SA Rugby following the squad announcement, Erasmus expressed his excitement about the start of training for the Barbarians fixtures, as well as the SA 'A' clash against Zimbabwe. He is also looking forward to working with the talented uncapped players who have been called up to train alongside the more experienced members of the squad.

"We have assembled a sizeable squad because we need to field both a Springbok side and an SA 'A' team for the opening matches in Gqeberha. This approach will serve us well as we continue building depth ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup and future campaigns," Erasmus explained.

The Springboks coach added that the selection strikes a healthy balance between seasoned internationals and rising stars, a combination that has previously helped create a strong talent pipeline and increased competition for places.

Welsh rugby legend retires

Briefly News previously reported that an international rugby legend announced that he will call time on his iconic career at the end of this season, bringing a close to a prolific playing journey.

The 34-year-old Wales icon George North has earned 121 caps, won four Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

Source: Briefly News