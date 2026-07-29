Former Springbok Derick Hougaard posted a distressing message on Facebook this week, saying only 'a miracle' could help him

The 43-year-old did not disclose the nature of his crisis but appealed for someone to assist him

The post has revived public concern about Hougaard, who nearly died in June 2023 after a severe health emergency

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard has posted a desperate appeal on Facebook, revealing that he is facing a serious personal crisis and asking for help from the public.

Former Springbok Derick Hougaard: The Highs and Lows of His Life and Career

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Hougaard gave no specific details about what prompted the appeal, but the post has drawn widespread concern given his well-documented struggles since retiring from professional rugby.

From "Liefling van Loftus" to retirement

Hougaard rose to national prominence in 2002 when, aged 19, he broke Naas Botha's long-standing record by scoring 26 points in a Currie Cup final for the Blue Bulls. He earned the nickname "Liefling van Loftus" and went on to represent the Springboks, earning eight Test caps and 69 international points. His standout Super Rugby performance came in 2007, when he scored all 27 of the Bulls' points in a semi-final against the Crusaders, helping the team claim their first Super Rugby title.

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After spells at Leicester Tigers and Saracens in England, persistent injuries, particularly a severe Achilles tendon tear, derailed his career. He retired in 2015 at the age of 32, a transition he found deeply difficult.

Near-fatal crisis in 2023

In June 2023, Hougaard suffered a near-fatal health emergency at his home in Gauteng. His partner, Afrikaans singer Nádine Hoffeldt, found him unconscious, and he spent nearly two weeks in a medically induced coma at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria after suffering severe respiratory failure. He subsequently received treatment at a Gauteng psychiatric facility for substance dependency.

He made a public recovery later in 2023, speaking on the radio about surviving the ordeal. A kykNET documentary series and a biography by sports journalist Brenden Nel followed, both exploring his career, concussion history, and personal battles.

His latest Facebook post marks a renewed cause for concern among supporters who had hoped he was on a stable path following his recovery.

Former Springbok says he never divorced

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok lock Jacques Potgieter and actress Angelique Gerber have set social media alight with speculation that the former couple may have rekindled their relationship, four years after their high-profile marriage breakdown.

Potgieter, who now serves as head coach of Centurion Rugby Club, has been sharing a series of photographs alongside Gerber on his Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News