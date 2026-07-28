Springbok veteran Eben Etzebeth opened up about how Rassie Erasmus transformed the team's culture after taking charge in 2018

Etzebeth, South Africa's most-capped Test player with 141 appearances, described Erasmus' non-negotiable approach to squad selection

The lock compared Erasmus' tactical thinking to a fictional TV character known for always being several steps ahead of his opponents

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has laid bare the selection philosophy that underpins Rassie Erasmus' success with the national team, warning that no player is guaranteed a place if they fail to fully commit to the coach's system.

Etzebeth made the remarks on The Verdict podcast, published on 28 July 2026, offering a rare inside look at how Erasmus rebuilt the Springboks from the ground up following his appointment as head coach in March 2018. At that point, South Africa sat sixth in the world rankings, still recovering from a record 57-0 loss to the All Blacks in 2017.

Rassie Erasmus demands total buy-in

Since Erasmus took the reins, the Springboks have collected two Rugby World Cup titles, in 2019 and 2023, defeated the British and Irish Lions in the 2021 series, and won back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns in 2024 and 2025. Etzebeth, who has earned 141 Test caps to become South Africa's most-capped player, said the transformation began with a shift in collective mindset.

"Rassie came in and got everyone aligned," Etzebeth said.

"The core of the group stayed from 2016 and 2017, but he got everyone believing in the plan. There wasn't, 'No, my plan is better,' or this or that. The players just bought in."

Central to that culture is Erasmus' approach to selection, which prioritises team fit over individual brilliance.

"He always says you can be the best player, but it doesn't mean you're the right guy for the team," Etzebeth explained.

"He doesn't always select the best player at URC level because he feels that player might not be the right fit for the team at that moment."

The consequences for those who fall out of step with that philosophy are straightforward. "If you don't buy in, it doesn't matter who you are," Etzebeth said. "You're not going to get a fine or anything like that. You're just not going to get selected."

The Scofield comparison

Etzebeth praised Erasmus' ability to think several steps ahead, likening the Springbok coach to fictional Prison Break mastermind Michael Scofield. According to the veteran lock, Erasmus is constantly planning beyond the immediate situation, anticipating challenges before they arise.

The Springbok coach has earned a reputation for reshaping the modern game with bold tactical ideas, including the Bomb Squad bench strategy, creative lineout plays and the use of versatile players across multiple positions.

Etzebeth said Erasmus encourages the squad to fully commit to every plan, even if it initially seems questionable. He explained that complete belief and execution often turn risky ideas into successful tactics, adding that many of Erasmus' innovations have paid off.

Nick Mallett backs star player as future captain

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok head coach Nick Mallett has publicly identified Paul de Villiers as a future captain of the national side, following the back-rower's standout performances across South Africa's three-Test home series in July 2026.

Source: Briefly News