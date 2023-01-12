DStv EasyView channels, packages, prices for 2024: complete list

DStv, a product of MultiChoice Group, is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa. Currently, the provider offers its customers in South Africa six packages, and DStv EasyView is among them. So, how many DStv EasyView channels do you get after subscribing to the package?

Watching TV in South Africa has never been this thrilling and enjoyable, thanks to DStv. The company has several packages to cater to the viewing needs of its subscribers. It does not matter if you are young or old; you will always find something that suits you.

DStv EasyView channels list in South Africa

If you are looking for something economical, then this is your bouquet. DStv EasyView is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv, with 36 TV channels. The EasyView DStv R29 package channels list includes the following.

Movies and entertainment

The available channels under this category include:

134 - BBC UKTV

137 - TNT Africa

155 - Real Time

195 - e.TV Extra

Documentaries and lifestyle

Subscribers are offered only one station under this category.

180 - People's Weather

Free channels

Does DStv EasyView have SABC channels? Yes. There are around four or three under this category. All the TV stations under this group include:

191 - SABC 1

192 - SABC 2

193 - SABC 3

194 - e.TV

251 - Soweto TV

260 - Bay TV

261 - 1 KZN

262 - Tshwane TV

263 - Cape Town TV

265 - GauTV

292 - Lesotho TV

Sports

You can also get one sports channel when you subscribe to this package.

200 - BLITZ

Kids & Teens

No doubt kids and teenagers love watching TV a lot. For this reason, DStv offers them two TV stations in this bouquet. They include:

310 - JimJam

311 - eToonz

319 - Mindset

Music

Music lovers also get one channel here. However, you can upgrade to a higher bouquet if you need more music stations.

321 - Mzansi Music

Religion

If you are religious, you have every reason to smile. You get four TV stations when you subscribe to this package. They include:

341 - FAITH

342 - Day Star

343 - TBN Africa

390 - Emmanuel TV

News and commerce

Watching the news is no longer a problem, thanks to DStv. With EasyView, you can watch local and internal news from the comfort of your couch. The same goes for business-oriented individuals. The stations are as follows:

404 - SABC News

405 - Newzroom Afrika

406 - Al Jazeera

408 - Parliamentary Service

409 - CGTN News

410 - CNBC Africa

412 - Business Day TV

Specialist & Foreign

There is only one channel available here:

447 - CCTV 4

DStv audio channels

In addition to the TV stations, you get several audio channels as a bonus. Some of the radio stations you can listen to include:

751 - Adult Contemporary

752 - Today's Hits

753 - Hot Traxx

754 - 70's Hits

755 - 80's Hits

756 - Familiar Favourites

757 - Soft Hits

758 - Love Songs

759 - Metro Blends

760 - Cityscapes

761 - Groove Lounge

762 - House Party

763 - Power Hits

764 - Dance

765 - Trots Afrikaans

766 - Campus Rock

767 - Alternate Rock

768 - Hard Rock

769 - Classic Rock

770 - Golden Oldies

771 - 90's Hits

772 - Classic R & B

773 - Urban Adult Contemporary

774 - Urban Beat

775 - Reggae

776 - Modern Country

777 - Traditional Country

778 - Gospel

779 - African Rhythm

780 - Italian Contemporary

781 - Smooth Jazz

782 - Classic Jazz

783 - Blues

784 - Beautiful Instrumentals

785 - Contemporary Instrumental

786 - New Age

787 - Light Classical

788 - Arias And Overtures

789 - Chamber Music

790 - Symphonic

801 - Metro FM

802 - Channel Africa

803 - Good Hope

804 - Ikwekwezi

805 - 5FM

806 - Lesedi FM

807 - Ligwalagwala

808 - Lotus FM

809 - Motsweding FM

810 - Munghana Lonene FM

811 - Phalaphala FM

812 - Radio 2000

814 - SAFM

815 - Thobela FM

816 - Trufm

817 - Ukhozi FM

818 - Umhlobo Wenene FM

819 - X-K FM

820 - Groot FM

821 - LM Radio

822 - Hot 102.7 FM

823 - Mix 93.8 FM

825 - Channel 7

826 - Radio Islam

850 - BBC World Service English

851 - BBC Afrique en Français

852 - BBC African Languages

853 - Voice Of America

854 - World Radio Network

855 - Trans World Radio

856 - Talk Radio 702

857 - Classic FM

858 - Jacaranda FM

859 - YFM

860 - Chinese Radio International

861 - Kaya FM

865 - Channel Islam International

866 - Radio France Internationale

867 - Radio Wave

868 - Radio Energy

869 - 1485AM Radio

870 - Radio Veritas

871 - Radio Vlaanderen internationaal

872 - TransAfrica Radio

875 - Link FM

876 - Radio Kosmos

878 - Jozi FM

879 - 94.7 Highveld Stereo

880 - 94.5 Kfm

882 - Radio Pulpit

883 - NNR

884 - Capricorn FM

885 - Cape Talk

887 - Pretoria FM

887 - Radio Pretoria

888 - Ubuntu Radio

889 - Power FM

What is the DStv EasyView package?

DStv EasyView is a low-cost package offered by MultiChoice in South Africa. It is designed to provide affordable access to a variety of channels for viewers who are looking for a budget-friendly option.

What's the cheapest DStv package?

DStv EasyView is the least expensive package amongst the DStv packages offered by the company. The DStv EasyView price is R29 per month.

How many channels does R79 DStv have?

DStv R79 package channels list include M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNet. You get these three additional premium movie channels when you pay R79. The special package is only available for Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access subscribers.

What are the other DStv packages and their prices?

Apart from EasyView, DStv has five other bouquets. They include:

Bouquet Channels Price Premium 135+ R879 Compact Plus 115+ R579 Compact 100+ R449 Family 75+ R319 Access 66+ R129

How much is the DStv Compact price?

DStv Compact goes for R449. It has 100+ channels and 25+ HD channels. You can enjoy watching movies and listening to music.

What channels are on DStv EasyView channels?

With the DStv R29 package, you can enjoy movies, documentaries, sports, kids/teens entertainment, and news/commerce channels for an affordable price.

What are the DStv Access channels available?

With DStv Access, you can experience a diverse range of entertainment featuring channels dedicated to sports, international and local shows, children's programming, and news content. You also benefit from an extra 10+ high-definition channels included in the package.

How do you check your DStv channels?

You can verify your channels on the DStv website by comparing your chosen package with another. For example, if you opt for DStv EasyView, you can compare the channels offered on DStv EasyView with those provided on DStv Access.

What channels are on the DStv R99 package in South Africa?

Currently, there is no package worth R99. The cheapest package, DStv EasyView, is worth R29 per month. It is closely followed by DStv Acess, which costs R129 per month.

The DStv EasyView channels are enough for a person with a tight budget. The package has 36 channels and several additional audio channels.

