DStv EasyView channels, packages, prices for 2024: complete list
DStv, a product of MultiChoice Group, is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa. Currently, the provider offers its customers in South Africa six packages, and DStv EasyView is among them. So, how many DStv EasyView channels do you get after subscribing to the package?
Watching TV in South Africa has never been this thrilling and enjoyable, thanks to DStv. The company has several packages to cater to the viewing needs of its subscribers. It does not matter if you are young or old; you will always find something that suits you.
DStv EasyView channels list in South Africa
If you are looking for something economical, then this is your bouquet. DStv EasyView is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv, with 36 TV channels. The EasyView DStv R29 package channels list includes the following.
Movies and entertainment
The available channels under this category include:
- 134 - BBC UKTV
- 137 - TNT Africa
- 155 - Real Time
- 195 - e.TV Extra
Documentaries and lifestyle
Subscribers are offered only one station under this category.
- 180 - People's Weather
Free channels
Does DStv EasyView have SABC channels? Yes. There are around four or three under this category. All the TV stations under this group include:
- 191 - SABC 1
- 192 - SABC 2
- 193 - SABC 3
- 194 - e.TV
- 251 - Soweto TV
- 260 - Bay TV
- 261 - 1 KZN
- 262 - Tshwane TV
- 263 - Cape Town TV
- 265 - GauTV
- 292 - Lesotho TV
Sports
You can also get one sports channel when you subscribe to this package.
- 200 - BLITZ
Kids & Teens
No doubt kids and teenagers love watching TV a lot. For this reason, DStv offers them two TV stations in this bouquet. They include:
- 310 - JimJam
- 311 - eToonz
- 319 - Mindset
Music
Music lovers also get one channel here. However, you can upgrade to a higher bouquet if you need more music stations.
- 321 - Mzansi Music
Religion
If you are religious, you have every reason to smile. You get four TV stations when you subscribe to this package. They include:
- 341 - FAITH
- 342 - Day Star
- 343 - TBN Africa
- 390 - Emmanuel TV
News and commerce
Watching the news is no longer a problem, thanks to DStv. With EasyView, you can watch local and internal news from the comfort of your couch. The same goes for business-oriented individuals. The stations are as follows:
- 404 - SABC News
- 405 - Newzroom Afrika
- 406 - Al Jazeera
- 408 - Parliamentary Service
- 409 - CGTN News
- 410 - CNBC Africa
- 412 - Business Day TV
Specialist & Foreign
There is only one channel available here:
- 447 - CCTV 4
DStv audio channels
In addition to the TV stations, you get several audio channels as a bonus. Some of the radio stations you can listen to include:
- 751 - Adult Contemporary
- 752 - Today's Hits
- 753 - Hot Traxx
- 754 - 70's Hits
- 755 - 80's Hits
- 756 - Familiar Favourites
- 757 - Soft Hits
- 758 - Love Songs
- 759 - Metro Blends
- 760 - Cityscapes
- 761 - Groove Lounge
- 762 - House Party
- 763 - Power Hits
- 764 - Dance
- 765 - Trots Afrikaans
- 766 - Campus Rock
- 767 - Alternate Rock
- 768 - Hard Rock
- 769 - Classic Rock
- 770 - Golden Oldies
- 771 - 90's Hits
- 772 - Classic R & B
- 773 - Urban Adult Contemporary
- 774 - Urban Beat
- 775 - Reggae
- 776 - Modern Country
- 777 - Traditional Country
- 778 - Gospel
- 779 - African Rhythm
- 780 - Italian Contemporary
- 781 - Smooth Jazz
- 782 - Classic Jazz
- 783 - Blues
- 784 - Beautiful Instrumentals
- 785 - Contemporary Instrumental
- 786 - New Age
- 787 - Light Classical
- 788 - Arias And Overtures
- 789 - Chamber Music
- 790 - Symphonic
- 801 - Metro FM
- 802 - Channel Africa
- 803 - Good Hope
- 804 - Ikwekwezi
- 805 - 5FM
- 806 - Lesedi FM
- 807 - Ligwalagwala
- 808 - Lotus FM
- 809 - Motsweding FM
- 810 - Munghana Lonene FM
- 811 - Phalaphala FM
- 812 - Radio 2000
- 814 - SAFM
- 815 - Thobela FM
- 816 - Trufm
- 817 - Ukhozi FM
- 818 - Umhlobo Wenene FM
- 819 - X-K FM
- 820 - Groot FM
- 821 - LM Radio
- 822 - Hot 102.7 FM
- 823 - Mix 93.8 FM
- 825 - Channel 7
- 826 - Radio Islam
- 850 - BBC World Service English
- 851 - BBC Afrique en Français
- 852 - BBC African Languages
- 853 - Voice Of America
- 854 - World Radio Network
- 855 - Trans World Radio
- 856 - Talk Radio 702
- 857 - Classic FM
- 858 - Jacaranda FM
- 859 - YFM
- 860 - Chinese Radio International
- 861 - Kaya FM
- 865 - Channel Islam International
- 866 - Radio France Internationale
- 867 - Radio Wave
- 868 - Radio Energy
- 869 - 1485AM Radio
- 870 - Radio Veritas
- 871 - Radio Vlaanderen internationaal
- 872 - TransAfrica Radio
- 875 - Link FM
- 876 - Radio Kosmos
- 878 - Jozi FM
- 879 - 94.7 Highveld Stereo
- 880 - 94.5 Kfm
- 882 - Radio Pulpit
- 883 - NNR
- 884 - Capricorn FM
- 885 - Cape Talk
- 887 - Pretoria FM
- 887 - Radio Pretoria
- 888 - Ubuntu Radio
- 889 - Power FM
What is the DStv EasyView package?
DStv EasyView is a low-cost package offered by MultiChoice in South Africa. It is designed to provide affordable access to a variety of channels for viewers who are looking for a budget-friendly option.
What's the cheapest DStv package?
DStv EasyView is the least expensive package amongst the DStv packages offered by the company. The DStv EasyView price is R29 per month.
How many channels does R79 DStv have?
DStv R79 package channels list include M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNet. You get these three additional premium movie channels when you pay R79. The special package is only available for Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access subscribers.
What are the other DStv packages and their prices?
Apart from EasyView, DStv has five other bouquets. They include:
|Bouquet
|Channels
|Price
|Premium
|135+
|R879
|Compact Plus
|115+
|R579
|Compact
|100+
|R449
|Family
|75+
|R319
|Access
|66+
|R129
How much is the DStv Compact price?
DStv Compact goes for R449. It has 100+ channels and 25+ HD channels. You can enjoy watching movies and listening to music.
What channels are on DStv EasyView channels?
With the DStv R29 package, you can enjoy movies, documentaries, sports, kids/teens entertainment, and news/commerce channels for an affordable price.
What are the DStv Access channels available?
With DStv Access, you can experience a diverse range of entertainment featuring channels dedicated to sports, international and local shows, children's programming, and news content. You also benefit from an extra 10+ high-definition channels included in the package.
How do you check your DStv channels?
You can verify your channels on the DStv website by comparing your chosen package with another. For example, if you opt for DStv EasyView, you can compare the channels offered on DStv EasyView with those provided on DStv Access.
What channels are on the DStv R99 package in South Africa?
Currently, there is no package worth R99. The cheapest package, DStv EasyView, is worth R29 per month. It is closely followed by DStv Acess, which costs R129 per month.
The DStv EasyView channels are enough for a person with a tight budget. The package has 36 channels and several additional audio channels.
