More people were killed in the Cape Flats as shootings in the area escalated in a space of a few days

Police reported that a shooting had occurred in the evening, and one person was injured in the chaos

The shooting followed the fatal shooting of a group of men in an informal settlement in the Cape Flats

Two people were killed in a Cape Flats shooting. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

CAPE FLATS, WESTERN CAPE — Another shooting rocked the Cape Flats in the Western Cape in the space of one week, since a group of people were gunned down in an informal settlement.

Cape Flats shooting becomes fatal

According to SABC News, two people were killed on the evening of 4 July 2025 when a shooting took place on San Francisco Street in Portland. A group of young people between the ages of 21 and 26 was on the premises when the shooting took place.

Residents contacted the South African Police Service, and upon arrival, they found that two men were killed, and one person was injured. Those responsible for the shooting fled the scene.

Recent shooting in the Cape Flats

Recently, five men were killed in the Kanana Informal Settlement in Gugulethu in the Cape Flats on 28 June 2025. The men were reportedly socialising in the kitchen of a house when unknown assailants ambushed them and opened fire, killing them. Three men who were sleeping on the premises managed to escape.

Police deploy additional cops to Capd flats

The police have deployed additional units to the area after the horrific incident. The police took in several people for questioning and identified 43 gang houses. Over 20 people were arrested, and 19 were detained.

Police are investigating a Cape Flats shooting. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Similar Cape Flats shooting

Two people were shot and killed in Mitchell's Plain in June 202,4, and one of the victims was a teenager

South Africans shaken

Netizens commenting on Facebook were shaken by the spate of shootings in the area.

Ngwekezi Kalanga Memela said:

"Gangs are trying to show their strength and undermine the presence of law enforcement officers."

Kamvalethu Shukuma asked:

"Haven't SAPS sent a group of police officers there?"

Azania Nozwelethu Mzalwana said:

"Even the SANDF could not change gang violence in the Cape Flats."

Victor Mathe said:

"Send the military. They can restore order."

Ngwazi Mhango asked:

"Where is Mkhwanazi?"

