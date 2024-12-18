Two teenagers were murdered in a drive-by shooting in the Cape Flats suburb of Lavender Hill

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Police confirmed that a 13-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were gunned down on the street

South Africans are saddened by the latest incident of gang-related violence in Cape Town

South Africans are saddened after a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were killed in a drive-by shooting in Lavender Hill in the Cape Flats. Image: Marco Longari/ bojanstory

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Gang violence in the Cape Town area has claimed two more innocent lives.

A 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were tragically killed during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, 17 December.

The shooting happened in the Cape Flats suburb of Lavender Hill.

Murder believed to be gang-related

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, confirmed that the shooting happened just before 7 pm in Hilary Drive. He explained that officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area and were met with a tragic sight.

“On their arrival, they found the bodies of a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head and a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the head and both legs. The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel,” he said.

He further stated that a white Toyota Corolla with an unknown number of suspects inside were responsible for the shooting.

“The motive is believed to be gang-related. Currently, there is gang conflict between local gang groupings,” he said.

Brothers murdered in August

The teenagers are not the first youngsters in the area to be killed in the Lavender Hill area. On 3 August, two teenage brothers were shot and killed.

The pair, aged 14 and 17, were walking in the street when they came under fire.

Both suffered gunshots to their heads.

South Africans saddened by the murder

The killing has saddened social media users, with many in disbelief that youngsters would be gunned down in that manner.

Darren Bouwer said:

“We have disgusting lowlife people running around in this country.”

Joan Thomas stated:

“People make our beautiful country disgusting.”

@Dzzubha89 asked:

“Yheeeeer Cape Town. Who kills a 13-year-old? 💔”

Emmy Holliday lamented:

“South Africa... what are you doing to our children?”

Arthur Angrybird stated:

“Guns don't kill people. People kill people.”

Jene Morgan asked:

“How do you shoot a child?!?! 🤬🤬🤬🤬”

79 children killed in the Cape Flats

Briefly News reported that 79 children had been killed in the Cape Flats area between 1 September and 20 November 2024.

The shocking statistic was revealed after a 14-year-old boy was killed while walking to school on Tuesday, 19 November.

Community members called on the government to declare a State of Emergency in light of the scourge plaguing the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News