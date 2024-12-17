A security guard from a tavern in Pretoria was arrested after he shot a group of people, including a six-year-old child

The incident happened after the victims, who came from a football game, were playing loud music in their cars

The officer ordered them to turn the music down; a scuffle ensued, and he shot them with his rifle, injuring them

PRETORIA — The South African Police Service arrested a security guard in Pretoria on 15 December 2024 for allegedly shooting a group that came from watching a football game. A six-year-old boy was among those who were shot.

Group shot in Pretoria

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened outside of the Eastwood Tavern. The group, including two men and a boy, came from Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where Mamelodi Sundowns was playing against Raja Casablanca during a CAF Champions League fixture.

The supporters travelled in two Quantum taxis following the 1-0 victory that Mamelodi Sundowns clinched. They were celebratory and played music loudly in the parking space outside Eastwood Tavern. The security guard arrived, armed with a rifle. He told them to turn their music down. A scuffle ensued, and when the guard pepper-sprayed them, he was attacked. He then fired several shots.

The child was shot in the right arm, and the two men were shot in the leg and thigh, respectively. The police arrested him and charged him with attempted murder. He's expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans comment

Netizens on Facebook discussed the incident.

Moreshka Lebona said:

"Before judging the security guy, I will wait for full details."

Buti Makama said:

"With a six-year-old in tow, they could have gone home."

Olebogeng Nkagiseng Legote said:

"Losing his job will not suffice. He must be prosecuted."

Mtawunge Bozini said:

"There was nothing he could do if he was under attack."

Thembakazi Jantjies asked:

"What was the six-year-old doing at a tavern parking lot?"

