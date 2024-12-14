Mamelodi Sundowns will battle Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in their first match under Miguel Cardoso in the CAF Champions League this weekend

The Betway Premiership giants are still without a win in the continental competition's group phase and are aiming for all three points against the Green Eagles

Briefly News highlights all you need to know about Cardoso's side clash with the Moroccan giants in South African this weekend

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to search for their first win in the CAF Champions League as they host Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in their third game this weekend.

The Brazilians sacked Manqoba Mngqithi during the week after being unable to guide them to victory in the CAFCL after two games and replaced him with Miguel Cardoso.

The Portuguese manager's first match in charge of the Premier Soccer League giants will be against the Green Eagles.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Raja Casablanca in the CAF Champions League on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Photo: @Masandawana.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Raja Casablanca: All you need to know

Match preview

It's the start of a new era for Mamelodi Sundowns under their new manager, Cardoso. The Portuguese manager will hope to make the first impression count in the Champions League after his predecessor was dismissed mainly due to the Brazilians' poor start in the competition.

Raja Casablanca are also on a poor run of form in the Botola Pro League and the CAF Champions League. They are currently ninth in the Moroccan league and without a win in the CAFCL.

Team news and possible lineups

Cardoso has no injury worries in his first match in charge of Sundowns but will be without Bafana Bafana star Aubrey Modiba, who is suspended for the game following his red card against AS FAR Rabat last week.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Malibongwe Prince Khoza, Lebusa; Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas; Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile.

Raja Casablanca possible lineup: Anas Zniti; Abdelkrim Baadi, Abdellah Khafifi, Bouchaib Arrassi, Mohamed Boulacsoute; Adam Ennaffati, Mouhsine Bodda, Hilal Ferdaoussi, Federico Bikoro, Nawfel Zerhouni; Younes Najjari.

Head-to-head

Like AS FAR Rabat, Sundowns will face Raja CA for the first time, as both teams have never played each other in CAF competitions.

Time and where to watch

The CAF Champions League clash between the two African giants is scheduled for 15:00 South African time on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Loftus Verfeld Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 209 and SABC 1.

Sundowns announce new technical team

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns announced their new technical crew after Mngqithi and his team were sacked.

The new crew have two former technical memebers and will work under Cardoso.

