Bafana Bafana Star Sees Red As Sundowns Struggle Against AS FAR Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their winless run in the CAF Champions League, drawing 1-1 against AS FAR Rabat at the Stade El Abdi on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

South African international Iqraam Rayners scored the game's first goal, but Mohammed Rabie Hrimat ensured the Moroccan giants avoided defeat at home.

The Brazilians have drawn two matches in Group B, the first being against DR Congo side Maniema Union.

Sundowns struggle against AS FAR as Bafana Bafana star sees red

Sundowns were the better side in the opening minutes, but they could not create clear-cut chances to cap off their good start.

The home side's first chance came in the 19th minute, but Anas Bach's effort was just over the bar.

Masandawana were dealt with a big blow in the 23rd minute after Mothobi Mvala was stretched out after sustaining a knee injury.

AS FAR got another chance seven minutes before the halftime break, but their attempt at goal was put over the bar.

The Premier Soccer League giants hit the back of the net in the 66th minute after Rayners after an excellent play from Ronwen Williams.

AS FAR, captain Hrimat made sure the host avoided defeat as he levelled the scores in the 74th minute.

Sundowns were reduced to 10 men after Aubrey Modiba was sent off for two bookable offences.

Source: Briefly News