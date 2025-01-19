PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes he can guide the PSL champions to success in the CAF Champions League

Sundowns finished second in their group after a 1-1 draw against AS FAR Rabat on Sunday, 19 January 2025, and they qualified for the competition's knockout stages

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso could be making promises that he cannot keep, saying Sundowns are not playing at the best level

Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso said he can guide Mamelodi Sundowns to success in the CAF Champions League after they qualified for the knockout stages.

The PSL champions drew 1-1 against AS FAR Rabat on Sunday, 19 January 2025, to finish second in their group.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso guided the club to a 1-1 draw after Peter Shalulile scored an early goal. Image: Masandawana and CAFCLCC/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns took the lead in the 12th minute through Peter Shalulile but failed to earn three points after Rabat star Amine Zhouzhou scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

Miguel Cardoso backs himself

Cardoso speaks about his Champions League ambitions in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Cardoso admitted that finishing second does bring complications, but the Portuguese coach has a history of success after finishing the group as runners-up.

Cardoso said:

"Last year [with Esperance], I went to the final, and l always played the second match away. What is important is how we will grow from April when we play Champions League again. For now, it is time to close the door on the Champions League and focus on the championship [PSL], which lies ahead. We had a lot of players out of the team today. I cannot even say their names because there were a lot of players who could not play. So the team will grow, and we will be stronger than we are at the moment."

Sundowns celebrated their qualification in the tweet below:

Sundowns reach CAF Champions League knockouts

After achieving qualification for the next round in the Champions League, Cardoso aims to keep top spot in the PSL, while they have added Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams to their squad.

The former Stellenbosch star became the first arrival of the January transfer window, while Sundowns could lose key players such as Shalulile, a target for clubs in the Middle East.

Mamelodi Sundowns are hard at work to prepare for their PSL title defence and progress in the CAF Champions League. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns fans are pessimistic

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to say Cardoso might be making promises he can't keep as they believe Sundowns are not playing well.

Rorisang Blessedkidd Ndou is pessimistic:

"This Cardoso guy is busy making promises that he knows he will not be able to fulfil. Anyways, it will end in tears."

The PACMAN is not a fan of Cardoso:

"I'm trying to see his philosophy and systems of play, but ai niks."

Gilson Madondo issued a warning:

"He better pull up his socks this one; he must get his philosophy right, or else he won't finish the season."

Dikonkentso Mayoyo Moloto backs Cardoso:

“That's true coach.”

Mzukisi Mkhupha is looking at the positive:

"The bottom line is that we qualified. See you guys in the quarterfinals."

Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC swap players

As reported by Briefly News, PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC have swapped players in the January transfer window.

Winger Lesiba Nku has joined Stellies, while midfielder Jayden Adam has left the Winelands side to join the PSL champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News