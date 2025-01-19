Striker Peter Shalulile has earned praise from Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after playing an important role for the PSL champions this season

The Sundowns coach admired his strikeforce for stepping up when needed and said the Namibian striker is one of the players he can rely on

Local football fans reacted on social media to say the striker makes more impact off the bench than a starter

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile is one of coach Miguel Cardoso’s go-to-guys, and the Portuguese tactician has backed the player in scoring more critical goals.

Shalulile has been a standout player for Masandawana since joining the side in 2020 and recently helped them come from behind to beat CAF Champions League rivals Maniema Union in a tight game.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is an admirer fo striker Peter Shalulile. Image: Masandawana/Twitter and shalulile13/Instagram.

The Namibian striker scored a vital equaliser against Maniema and forced the winning own goal, while Cardoso hopes Shalulile can perform against FAR Rabat on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

Miguel Cardoso admires his attackers

Cardoso speaks about Shalulile in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, the Namibian striker, the subject of interest from the Middle East, has stepped up when needed.

The source said:

“Naturally, the players with more experience and quality, who have a better way to face the games emotionally, usually appear high in the right moments. We need to create the right mindset and emotions so everything comes naturally. In the last game, it was Peter. We had Iqraam [Rayners], who gave us decisive goals. Lucas [Ribeiro] has also given us the same. The most important thing is how we face each moment as a team and how we focus.”

Sundowns confirmed their victory over Maniema in the tweet below:

Shalulile eyes PSL record

Since joining Sundowns in 2020, Shalulile has been a regular scorer and is chasing to become the PSL’s all-time top scorer this season.

The 31-year-old is also a regular for his national side and has scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for the Namibian national side.

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated Peter Shalulile's equaliser against Maniema Union. Image: Masandawana.

Fans suggest the best role for Shalulile

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Shalulile is an important player for Mamelodi Sundowns but is better used off the bench.

Ovayo Lorch made a suggestion:

“Lorch in, Mkhulise out. We need a midfielder with passes that can break the third line with speed and skills. Only Nyoso can do that for now.”

Ta Loeba Mzananda does not want Shalulile to start:

“He must keep him as a sub.”

Hlamalani Mkhabelane backs the Downs:

“Straight win, stop panicking.”

Rambau Humbulani named the best role for the striker:

“Let him be a super sub.”

Atman Mandava is a fan:

“Game changer.”

