Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lerato Chabangu has reportedly been linked with a surprise move back to the PSL

Chabangu has been offered an opportunity to come out of retirement and play for a newly promoted club

South Africans have reacted with mixed feelings at the possibility of seeing the former Moroka Swallows star back in action

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former Bafana Bafana and Moroka Swallows winger Lerato Chabangu is reportedly set to make a surprise return to top-flight football.

Chabangu, who has had struggles with alcohol addiction, which led him to check into rehab for the second time, has reportedly been offered a playing opportunity by the newly promoted Gomora United.

Mamelodi Sundowns' player Lerato Mpho Chabangu during their Confederation Africaine De Football (CAF) Champions league football match in Cairo, 20 April 2007.Image Credit/AMRO MARAGHI.

Source: Getty Images

Possible reunion with former club

According to KickOff, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star player could come out of retirement to play for his former club in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The club, which is based in Alexandra, has a conducive environment for players nearing the twilight of their careers, with 43-year-old Rooi Mahamutsa already in their ranks.

South Africans have expressed surprise at the possible return

@ChiccoDhladhla

"Don't they have a Masters team...let Maimane Phiri sign them for his Sunday team"

@AvhafareiRP

"Nee maan"

@jobe_mthunzi

"Aibo 😳😳"

@i_perseverance

"Lerato is playing again"

@MokoneNgwato

"The same Lerato that was crying that he was forced to go to rehab not long ago.🤣🤣"

@Hlomuka0mkhulu

"I hope everything works out for him. I loved the guy."

@BukamuT

"Their fall"

Lerato Chabangu battles Marco Soares during South Africa's 2013 AFCON Group A match against Cape Verde at Soccer City, Johannesburg. Image: VISIONHAUS/Ben Radford.

Source: Getty Images

@Spha_Zulu11

"Chabangu is back in the field?"

@Tlhogiboss

"As coaches?"

@mundawoclan

"Hee maan, ei"

@AyandaMaqhoboza

"Chabangu is still playing football?"

@salim_sgo

"Whoever Rooi is indebted to must be sooke n too cos wow🤣"

@GI_Irvin

"This is not normal 🤔"

@Nkuli_McG

"Where did Lucky Khune go after Chiefs?"

@Kh_Maseli

"Sundowns killed him; he could have become a PSL legend. I still remember his acrobatic goal after coming to Sundowns, what a player!"

@TRankganyane

"Great move 🎯"

@SokisiOfficial

"And you left out Rooi Mahamutsa"

Chabangu has fallen on hard times

Since hanging up his boots, Chabangu has fallen on hard times financially and has been staying with family while starting on the road to recovery.

Chabangu has spent the last few months in rehab, while he has often gained support from former footballers and fans, including local musician, DJ Karri.

Due to the support, Chabangu has backed himself to complete his rehab and start giving back to the game that he loves.

A career of highs and lows for Chabangu

Lerato Chabangu played for top clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, and SuperSport United, winning league and cup titles.

Internationally, he earned 31 caps for Bafana Bafana, featuring in the 2008 and 2012 AFCON tournaments.

Despite his success, struggles with alcohol addiction impacted his career, leading to periods away from football.

Former Bafana Bafana star hopes to start afresh.

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana and PSL player Lerato Chabangu is currently recovering from drug addiction in rehab and aims to become a football coach after his rehabilitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News