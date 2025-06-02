The former Bafana Bafana and PSL star has faced financial difficulties and addiction issues since retiring but is currently making progress in rehab with strong support from fans

A recent viral video of Chabangu sparked varied responses online, some praising his efforts and kindness, while others expressed concern about his mental state

Chabangu had a successful football career with clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, earning 31 international caps and winning titles

A new video of Bafana Bafana legend and former Mamelodi Sundowns prolific winger Lerato Chabangu went viral online, receiving mixed reactions from netizens. The 39-year-old, who won the PSL title with SuperSport United in 2009, recently admitted that his journey has been difficult but was seeing progress.

Lance Davids and Lerato Chabangu sharpen up during Bafana’s training in Tamale ahead of AFCON 2008. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Chabangu has fallen on hard times

Since hanging up his boots, Chabangu has fallen on hard times financially and has been staying with family while starting on the road to recovery.

Chabangu has spent the last few months in rehab, while he has often gained support from former footballers and fans, including local musician, DJ Karri.

Due to the support, Chanbangu has backed himself to complete his rehab and start giving back to the game that he loves.

Mixed reactions on social media

The guy

"They worked on him"

Uncle German

"All you need is love"

AlfieDawg

"Guys drugs are no good, damn this guy used to own it all...DAMN."

The situation

"He looks confused lol😭😅"

Tebogo

"Yes he’s clean, but Mind gone! Say no to drugs kids"

Star boy

"Bafana Bafana legend"

Mrs L

"Indoda iwa iphinde ivuke hope he learned from his mistakes 🙌🏾"

Jose Nation

"I will always respect 🙏 this guy, he loved and loves everyone including strangers. Still, remember how you would buy everyone a beer when you walk into Four Square Tops Spar just for being inside the shop. Just your kindness could not accommodate your well-being as well"

Kaloshi

"All will be well brother 🙏 don't give up"

Sizwe

"Sundowns must make a plan for this guy"

Success

"He looks better"

Thekelo

"This is good, all You need is Lerato"

Minister of love

"I do believe this kind of man will come back in life to teach young players to not drink alcohol or smoke drugs and I hope he will make it in life again once God give him another chance to shine again he will shine again"

Okunola

"Same Lerato Chabangu? In the same class of late Gift Leremi! These are footballers who speak to football. Shey! Talent without discipline is damnation. Imagine having the football control talent of Okocha with the football speed of Tijani Babangida."

Lerato Chabangu battles Marco Soares in a tense 2013 AFCON Group A clash in Johannesburg. Image: Visionhaus/Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

A career of highs and lows

Lerato Chabangu played for top clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, and SuperSport United, winning league and cup titles.

Internationally, he earned 31 caps for Bafana Bafana, featuring in the 2008 and 2012 AFCON tournaments.

Despite his success, struggles with alcohol addiction impacted his career, leading to periods away from football.

Former Bafana Bafana star hopes to start afresh

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana and PSL player Lerato Chabangu is currently recovering from drug addiction in rehab and aims to become a football coach after his rehabilitation.

