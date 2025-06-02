Lion King composer Lebo M has yet to confirm social media reports that he and Mel Ntsala are already married

The award-winning musician announced on his Instagram on Monday, 2 June that Ntsala is his fiancée

South Africans and fans of the music composer took to his Instagram video to respond to his speech

Lebo M and Mel Ntsala find each other again.

South African musician Lebo M has broken his silence over his latest relationship with Malefu Ntsala aka Mel Ntsala.

Morake, who is currently in Dubai has opened up about his relationship with his on and off again fiancée, Mel Ntsala.

The award-winning music producer reintroduced Ntsala as his fiancée again on his Instagram account on Monday, 2 June.

In the video, the musician reveals: "To my fiancée again, Mel has always been the centre of my sanity. And I'm proud that you're in the next phase of my life. Because this is it. "

The music composer also congratulations Ntsala for her new best life in the Instagram post.

Morake hasn't confirmed if he and Ntsala have tied the knot after Maphepha Ndaba revealed on Sunday, 1 June that Morake married the businesswoman over the weekend.

Social media users react to the music composer's latest video

teebowtshabalala_ said:

"Congratulations timer laka(dad), all the best."

stile_di_vitah replied:

"There are many like you, the difference is you love louder and when things fall apart it happens out there. While others are worse and they do it in secret. My ex is in an 8th relationship in the last 12 months. Congratulations and all the best."

credsmam responded:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Congratulations to both of you. Let love rules."

missvee9051 said:

"I love the way you love being in love, wishing you all the best in your new marriage."

tinahhturnerr wrote:

"Dankie (thank you) lord of the rings."

iam_aya_mbulazi replied:

"I wonder what you say as a speaker on wedding number 10."

ray_of_purple said:

"Oh yes. I want to be like you and never give up on love."

desertchyld said:

"Oh Lebo, you don’t miss a beat with the with the humour. You said congratulations to what now?"

neoratsotso replied:

"Living your best life. To more good health and wealth in your journey together."

merldy_esther wrote:

"Congratulations @thereallebo_m. May you be abundantly blessed, the very best is yet to come."

Lebo M is set to walk down the aisle again. TheRealLeboM

R1.6 million grand piano provides background music for Lebo M and Pretty Samuels’ divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that South African producer Lebo M’s legal representatives claimed that his ex-wife Pretty Samuels had no right to take his Blüthner grand piano in the divorce settlement.

According to Lebo M’s lawyer, the instrument, valued up to R1.6 million, was not part of the settlement and the matter has been forwarded to court.

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are frustrated by the Lion King producer who has divorced multiple times.

