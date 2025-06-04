South African rapper Emtee has opened up about losing his childhood friend Lebohang 'Lebo' Maswanganyi

The Manando hitmaker had previously revealed that Lebo had quit his job to become his full-time personal assistant

Fans gathered under his comments section to comfort Emtee and wish him well in his healing journey

Emtee posted a throwback photo, remembering his late friend. Image: Emteedahustla

Source: Instagram

Manando hitmaker Emtee has remembered his late friend Lebohang 'Lebo' Maswanganyi, who passed away in 2021.

Emtee on losing his late friend

Taking to social media, rapper Emtee posted a throwback photo on the set of the Roll Up music video. In the picture were some of his past crew, and in it was his late friend Lebogang.

“Lost my friend so I’m by myself “

The emotional post garnered numerous positive responses from fans and people who wish the rapper healing. In April 2011, Emtee revealed that Lebo quit his full time job, to take on the task of being his assistant, a move he did not take lightly

Reminiscing about the time they spent together, Emtee said Lebo was fully invested in every aspect of his career.

"Since high school you were present at all my studio sessions and you made sure the sound engineer tweaked my vocals the right way. We never argued or raised our voices at one another. Ever! We did so many pull ups on men and you was in the front line. My road dawg. You spent two nights in a cell for me so I can do shows and make money to bail him out."

Fans comfort Emtee following emotional post on losing his friend

Here are the reactions from people on Instagram who were touched by Emtee's post:

mozearts hailed:

"Long live the HUSTLE GANG."

Toxic Mute remembered:

“From a village life to a township, from a township to a city life”

Cya Giift2198

"This life thing put me through a test. The greatest to ever exist."

George De Barber gushed:

"What a great tribute, my brother."

realmajahatm chanted:

"Long Live @lebo_atm."

ayabonga17 shared:

"Where it all started. The rest is history!"

nate__account replied:

"Long Live Lebo. I hope you stay strong HUSTLE it is well, and I wish you all the greatest things in this life."

The Boy With Pinkheart reminisced:

"I remember the one song where you said, "Life never been the same since you left, you only wished me the best, I carried on but I'm stressed, I remember hitting the mall just to get refreshed, did it all by ourselves. Now I had to say goodbye, so I suited up. I cannot take it is getting too much. We were just kids in backpacks, now I'll do anything to get you back."

Mangcobo Blackrose gushed:

"Every time I’m studying or going for a jog. I listen to your music. Ever since High School, Varsity and completing it, it was always you. Hustler has put into new heights by feeding off his energy in his music. I say Thank You!"

Victory said:

"All of them ain't no more around the hustle."

